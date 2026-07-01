Fort Worth-Based Cowtown Wild Rags Brings a Modern Approach to a Traditional Western Accessory

Fort Worth Company Offers Premium Double-Sided and Luxury Silk Wild Rags.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowtown Wild Rags, a Fort Worth-based company founded by Tammi Putnam, is introducing a distinctive approach to one of the American West's most recognizable accessories. Inspired by Western heritage, the company designs silk wild rags that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern design while celebrating the enduring history of the Western silk scarf.

Founded in 2021, Cowtown Wild Rags was established to create wild rags that stand apart from conventional silk scarves. The company has become known for its signature double-sided, full-color designs. Unlike many traditionally printed silk scarves that display a lighter or unfinished reverse side, Cowtown Wild Rags feature vibrant color on both sides, allowing a variety of traditional and contemporary tying methods while maintaining a finished appearance from every angle.

The collection includes paisley, Western-inspired, serape, Americana, cowgirl, and luxury solid silk wild rag designs available in both 36-inch and 42-inch sizes. Every scarf is crafted from 100% silk with hand-rolled edges and designed in Fort Worth, Texas. Inspired by the landscapes, traditions, and enduring spirit of the American West, each design offers a modern interpretation of a classic Western accessory.

Beyond designing silk wild rags, Cowtown Wild Rags is committed to educating customers about the versatility and heritage of the wild rag. The company's website features instructional content demonstrating how to tie a wild rag using traditional cowboy and cowgirl techniques, including buckaroo knots, wild rag roses, wedding ring knots, pretzel knots, and numerous other tying styles, helping preserve a long-standing Western tradition while introducing it to new

generations.

Since its founding, Cowtown Wild Rags has continued to expand its collection while remaining focused on quality, authentic Western design, and education. The company serves customers throughout the United States and offers a growing selection of silk wild rags for both men and women.

Additional information about Cowtown Wild Rags is available at cowtownwildrags.com.

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