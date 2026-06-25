Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers Announce $6.6 Million To Extend Reliable Drinking and Wastewater Services and Support Economic Development in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 24, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $6.6 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program funds to support continued economic development and improve water services for two Eastern Kentucky counties.

The Knott County Water and Sewer District will receive funds to improve and expand essential wastewater treatment facilities, and Wolfe County’s city of Campton will extend potable water services to area families.

“We are investing in areas that help Kentucky families and our communities thrive, and this funding will do just that by delivering clean drinking water and more to Eastern Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “From expanding critical wastewater infrastructure to support hundreds of new homes for families rebuilding after the devastating floods to strengthening water service that will support businesses, tourism and future growth, we’re laying the foundation for long-term success. Together, we’ll continue building a stronger, more resilient Kentucky.”

The Dean of the House, Congressman Rogers championed the program as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and has overseen $1 billion in federal funding go toward AMLER since 2016, of which more than $253 million has been awarded for 112 projects.

“We are strengthening our communities and restoring hope for a brighter future after dangerous floods in Eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers. “When we invest in reliable water and wastewater in the mountains, it provides confidence for our families, schools, businesses and new opportunities. In addition to the AMLER grant, I have also requested $1.5 million in Community Project Funding for the Ball Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion in Knott County, and I will continue to work to get that funding across the finish line for our people.”

The selected projects include:

Knott County Water and Sewer District received $2.1 million for theBall Creek Wastewater Plant expansion project. The project will double the capacity of the plant and catalyze economic recovery and regional resilience in Knott and Perry counties. The upgraded plant will support major residential developments, including Chestnut Ridge, Olive Branch, Hickory Hills, the relocated Robinson Elementary School and the Phoenix development – representing hundreds of new homes and significant opportunities for families throughout our area.

“Today marks another major step forward for the future of Knott County and our region,” said Knott County Judge/Executive Jeff Dobson. “We are incredibly grateful to receive more than $2 million in Abandoned Mine Land funding to support critical upgrades to the Ball Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. This investment is about much more than wastewater treatment. It is about creating the foundation for recovery, housing, economic development and long-term prosperity.”

The Ball Creek facility is currently operating at its maximum capacity of 100,000 gallons per day. This project will expand that capacity to 250,000 gallons per day, ensuring that our infrastructure can meet both current demands and future growth opportunities.

The city of Campton in Wolfe County was awarded $4.5 million for its Campton transmission line. The project will extend water service from the Cave Run Water Commission to the Red River Gorge area and will improve water access, support economic growth, enhance tourism and directly improve service to more than 2,000 households and more than 25 businesses.

Campton Mayor Kathi May said, “Connecting this water line will improve access to reliable, safe drinking water, support economic growth, and enhance quality of life for residents and businesses throughout the area. We are grateful for the partnerships that made this funding possible, and we look forward to the lasting benefits it will bring for generations to come.”

“This funding represents a major investment in the future of our county,” said Wolfe County Judge/Executive Raymond Banks. “Water infrastructure is essential to the well-being of our residents. We are grateful for the support of our state and federal partners.”

“These projects show just how strategic infrastructure investments can create lasting benefits for our Kentucky communities,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary John Lyons. “These improvements not only give our fellow Kentuckians improved access to essential services; they put Eastern Kentucky in a better position for continued success in the years ahead.”

Kentucky has received $29.5 million in 2026 AMLER funding and more awarded projects will be announced in the future. A record high number of applications – 112 – were received this funding period, requesting over $268 million for economic development projects. This year, the AMLER funding was made available for opportunities in the western Kentucky coalfields.

Since the Beshear Administration began in 2020, Kentucky has received over $177 million in AML Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant funding to provide opportunity to the Appalachian region coalfields.

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