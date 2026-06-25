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The Business Research Company's Plant-Based Ground Chicken Market Revenue To Cross $2.41 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand

Expected to grow to $2.41 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The plant-based ground chicken market is gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly seek meat alternatives that align with health, ethical, and environmental values. Growing interest in plant-based diets and innovations in food technology are driving this sector forward, setting the stage for substantial growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and other important insights.

Steady Growth in the Plant-Based Ground Chicken Market Size by 2025

The plant-based ground chicken market has experienced rapid expansion recently, with its value anticipated to rise from $1.16 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. Several factors contributed to this growth during the historical period, including a growing vegan and vegetarian population, heightened awareness of animal welfare issues, greater availability of plant-based foods in retail channels, increased focus on sustainable eating habits, and a surge in demand for innovative meat alternatives.

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Projection of the Market’s Future Expansion Through 2030

Looking ahead, the plant-based ground chicken market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.41 billion by 2030 with an even faster CAGR of 15.7%. This forecasted growth is linked to several emerging trends, such as rising global protein demand driven by population increase, broader adoption of flexitarian diets, more investments in alternative protein technologies, greater inclusion of plant-based meats within foodservice sectors, and technological advances that enhance texture and flavor replication. Key trends anticipated during this period include a growing appetite for plant-based protein substitutes, the popularity of clean-label and allergen-free products, hybrid formulations blending meat and plant proteins, innovation in high-protein functional foods, and an emphasis on sustainable and ethical protein consumption.

Understanding What Plant-Based Ground Chicken Is

Plant-based ground chicken serves as a meat alternative crafted from plant-derived ingredients intended to closely emulate the taste, feel, and look of traditional ground chicken. Typically, it is made using plant proteins, oils, binders, and flavorings that replicate poultry characteristics. This product offers consumers a sustainable and animal-free substitute, allowing those who want to reduce meat intake to enjoy similar cooking versatility and performance in various recipes.

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Dietary Shifts Encouraging Plant-Based Ground Chicken Demand

One of the primary forces behind the growth of the plant-based ground chicken market is the increasing adoption of vegetarian and flexitarian diets. These dietary styles involve either eliminating meat completely or significantly reducing meat consumption by adding more plant-based foods. Rising health awareness is prompting more people to choose such diets, as plant-based eating is linked to lower risks of chronic diseases and overall improved health. Plant-based ground chicken supports these dietary transitions by providing meat alternatives that mirror the taste and texture of conventional chicken, helping consumers maintain familiar culinary experiences both at home and in foodservice settings. For example, a May 2024 report by Proveg International, a UK-based nonprofit, indicated that 25% of respondents in the UK identified as flexitarian, 7% as vegetarian, 4% as pescatarian, and 2% as vegan, highlighting the growing shift toward plant-forward diets.

Geographical Leadership in the Plant-Based Ground Chicken Market by 2025

In 2025, North America holds the position as the largest regional market for plant-based ground chicken. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed view of global market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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