Conductiv Appoints Credit Union Industry Leader Kirk Kordeleski as Strategic Advisor

Former Bethpage Federal Credit Union CEO Brings More Than Four Decades of Credit Union Leadership and Growth Expertise

Conductiv is addressing a challenge that many institutions face today: how to effectively leverage data within existing lending processes to make better decisions. ” — Kirk Kordeleski

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv, the data orchestration platform helping financial institutions operationalize real-time permissioned data within lending workflows, today announced the appointment of Kirk Kordeleski as Strategic Advisor.Kordeleski brings more than 40 years of experience in the credit union industry, including 22 years at Bethpage Federal Credit Union, now FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. As Chief Executive Officer, Kordeleski helped transform the credit union into one of the largest and most successful credit unions in the United States. Under his leadership, the institution grew from approximately $950 million in assets to $5.75 billion, expanded to serve more than 250,000 members, and earned national recognition for service excellence, operational performance, and sustainable growth.As Strategic Advisor, Kordeleski will provide guidance on Conductiv's growth strategy within the credit union market, helping ensure the company continues to address the evolving needs of financial institutions seeking to make faster, more informed lending decisions through better data and operational efficiency."Kirk is one of the most respected leaders in the credit union industry," said Gopal Swamy, CEO at Conductiv. "His experience leading a high-growth financial institution, combined with his deep understanding of lending, operations, technology, and member service, makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory team. As financial institutions face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, strengthen decision quality, and compete effectively, Kirk's perspective will help shape the next phase of Conductiv's growth."Throughout his career, Kordeleski has been recognized as a pioneer in credit union innovation, growth, and operational excellence. As a Partner at PARC Street Partners and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest credit unions, Kirk advises boards and executive teams on leadership succession, executive retention, compensation strategy, Supplemental Executive Retirement Plans (SERPs), and executive search. His experience helps credit unions align talent, performance, and long-term strategic growth."Credit unions continue to face increasing demands for faster decisions, better member experiences, and stronger operational efficiency," said Kordeleski. "Conductiv is addressing a challenge that many institutions face today: how to effectively leverage data within existing lending processes to make better decisions. I'm excited to work with the team as they continue helping credit unions and other financial institutions unlock greater value from their data and strengthen their lending operations."Conductiv helps financial institutions access, aggregate, and operationalize real-time permissioned data within existing lending workflows. By transforming fragmented data into actionable insights, the platform helps lenders improve decision quality, increase efficiency, strengthen risk visibility, and create better borrower experiences without requiring major changes to existing systems."Kirk's experience building and leading one of the country's premier credit unions gives him a unique perspective on the challenges facing lenders today," said Gopal Swamy, CEO, Conductiv. "His insight will help us continue developing solutions that align with the realities of modern lending while supporting the growth objectives of our clients."About ConductivConductiv helps financial institutions access, aggregate, and operationalize the data required to make faster, more informed lending decisions. Its data orchestration platform connects existing and new data sources, transforms fragmented information into actionable insights, and delivers those insights directly into established lending workflows. By making a broader range of data usable at the point of decision, Conductiv helps lenders improve efficiency, strengthen decision quality, expand access to credit, and compete more effectively. Learn more at conductiv.co

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