I-15 nighttime traffic impacts this week near the Fort Hall Interchange

Beginning Thursday, the Idaho Transportation Department will put nightly crossover traffic patterns in place on Interstate 15 near the Fort Hall Interchange. Crossover traffic patterns will create a work zone for crews to safely remove lead-based paint from the abandoned railroad bridge over I-15.

From 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., motorists can expect:

I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction from south of the Fort Hall Interchange to north of the abandoned railroad bridge.

On Thursday and Friday nights, both northbound and southbound I-15 traffic will use the southbound lanes of I-15.

On Saturday, night both northbound and southbound I-15 traffic will use the northbound lanes of I-15.

Crossover traffic patterns will not occur on Sunday night.

On Monday and Tuesday nights (June 29 and 30), both northbound and southbound I-15 traffic will use the northbound lanes of I-15.

Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.

ITD is planning to remove the abandoned railroad bridge in mid-July. All lead-based paint must be removed prior to demolition. Demolishing the bridge will give crews the space needed to widen I-15 to three lanes in each direction. Construction to widen I-15 between Pocatello and Fort Hall is expected to be completed in 2027.

Please drive the posted speed limit, be prepared for changing traffic patterns and follow work zone signage through the work zone.

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