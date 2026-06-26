Vidya Bharati New England Launches Youth Ambassador Program to Empower Next Generation of Changemakers

VB Gala 2026 Mona Chopra at VB Gala 2025

Preparing the Next Generation of Changemakers Through Leadership, Advocacy, and Social Impact

The Vidya Bharati Youth Ambassador Program empowers young leaders to become changemakers through compassion, leadership, and service, helping transform lives through education for children everywhere.” — Satish Jha

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSTON, MA — June 25, 2026 — Vidya Bharati New England today officially announced the launch of its Youth Ambassador Program (YAP), a premier leadership initiative designed to empower high school and college students across the region. The program aims to cultivate the next generation of social impact leaders by bridging the gap between grassroots youth leadership and educational equity.The Youth Ambassador Program is structured to provide students with hands-on experience in community organizing, public advocacy, and social entrepreneurship. Participants will develop critical real-world skills in strategic communication, project management, and fundraising. By organizing community outreach and impactful local campaigns, these student ambassadors will directly support Vidya Bharati’s core global mission: providing high-quality, values-based education to millions of underprivileged children across India.A Shared Vision for Global ImpactThe launch of the program marks a significant milestone for the organization’s expansion in the United States, drawing praise from both national and regional leadership board members.“Empowering our youth to look beyond themselves and engage with deep societal challenges is at the very heart of our mission. The Youth Ambassador Program beautifully bridges the energy of young leaders here in America with the aspirations of millions of children in India. By fostering this spirit of global citizenship, we are building a foundation for sustainable social change that transcends borders.” Satish Jha , Board Member, Vidya Bharati Foundation of America“The Vidya Bharati Youth Ambassador Program empowers young leaders to become changemakers by combining compassion, leadership, and service. Through YAP, we invite the next generation to help transform lives through education and build a brighter future for children everywhere.”— Mona Chopra, President, Vidya Bharati Foundation of America – New EnglandInspiring Leadership for TomorrowLeading this ambitious initiative as the Director of the Youth Ambassador Program is Akshan Toshniwal, a rising senior at Tufts University majoring in Economics with a minor in Finance. Originally from Mumbai, Akshan brings a sharp analytical perspective combined with an enduring passion for creating equal developmental opportunities for young people.“True education goes beyond the classroom—it builds character and inspires structural service. Under this program, we aren't just giving youth a generic platform; we are equipping them with the practical tools to become active civic changemakers. I am incredibly excited to mobilize the brilliant young minds of New England to build lifelong connections rooted in service, leadership, and measurable global impact.”— Akshan Toshniwal, Director, Youth Ambassador ProgramThrough participation in YAP, students will not only contribute to a profound humanitarian cause but will also gain direct access to professional mentorship, elite networking opportunities, and a vibrant community of like-minded peers dedicated to making a tangible, systemic difference in global human capital development.About Vidya BharatiVidya Bharati is one of the world’s largest non-governmental educational networks, dedicated to providing holistic, values-based, and high-quality education to children, particularly in rural, tribal, and economically marginalized regions of India. Emphasizing qualitative human capital development over mere schooling infrastructure, Vidya Bharati empowers over one million registered alumni and millions of active students to become self-reliant, skilled, and responsible citizens. The New England chapter focuses on fostering global awareness, raising vital institutional support, and mobilizing the diaspora to champion the cause of absolute educational equity.How to Get Involved:Vidya Bharati New England invites high school and college students, educators, and regional community partners to join this movement. Applications and inquiries are now officially open.For Student Applications & Partnership Inquiries: Contact us at info@vbne.orgFor General Information & Institutional Gala Details: Visit www.vbne.org

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