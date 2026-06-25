Minnesota Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Incorporates Acellular Protein Arrays Alongside New Book Release

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. HyperCharge Health in Edina MN integrates advanced precision orthobiologics and restorative therapies. Stefano Sinicropi, MD, founder of HyperCharge Health. Wellness at the Speed of Light: Shatter the Shackles of a Broken System and Become the CEO of your Own Health by Stefano S Sinicropi, MD

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi integrates Genesis Regenerative's RPA to complement the longevity-driven framework of "Wellness at the Speed of Light."

Unlike some of our other treatments, where we have to extract cells from some part of your body, this is easy. We reconstitute it in the vial and we can give it to you; a very seamless approach to it.” — Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, founder of HyperCharge Health.

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyperCharge Health has announced the clinical integration of Genesis Regenerative’s Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), an advanced non-DNA signaling technology. This clinical rollout directly complements the introduction of a new book and matching podcast series by clinic founder Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, titled Wellness at the Speed of Light: Shatter the Shackles of a Broken System and Become the CEO of Your Own Health.

The proactive medical philosophy outlined in his book and public lectures serves as the foundation of HyperCharge Health. The practice focuses on advanced, non-surgical options that address health and longevity at the root level, empowering patients to explore integrative pathways beyond the boundaries of traditional Western medicine.

"When I founded this clinic, the premise was that in traditional medicine, the offerings for what people were able to receive were just not enough," Dr. Sinicropi noted. "Unfortunately, a lot of our colleagues treat you based on what your insurance covers, not based on what the best treatment optionsare for you."¹

A Pivot Rooted in Clinical Experience

Dr. Sinicropi’s shift toward longevity and cell-to-cell communication is backed by decades of high-level mainstream medical experience. A board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon who trained at Columbia University, he has performed more than 10,000 spinal surgeries and evaluated over 25,000 patients throughout his 20-year career. A featured speaker who has delivered TEDx Talks at both Minneapolis and Harvard Square on the clinical frontier of light and laser therapies, his extensive background revealed a widespread need for preventative strategies that help individuals actively extend their personal healthspan.

To support the customized care plans utilized at the clinic, Dr. Sinicropi incorporates Genesis Regenerative's RPA. Unlike traditional autologous methods that require localized tissue extraction or complex cell processing, the RPA is a highly concentrated, acellular matrix featuring over 300 verifiable proteins, cytokines, and signaling molecules reconstituted directly within the vial on an outpatient basis.

Because the acellular profile contains no live cellular matter or donor DNA, it completely eliminates the risks associated with cellular transfer. This uniform standard provides a streamlined, 10-minute application that allows out-of-state patients to travel efficiently without heavy recovery periods.

"For people that are traveling from out of state, here is the beauty about this particular technology," Dr. Sinicropi stated. "Unlike some of our other treatments where we have to extract cells from some part of your body, this is easy. We reconstitute it right in the vial and we can give it to you... a very seamless approach to it."¹

The Power of Advanced Integrative Modalities

At HyperCharge Health, the introduction of acellular signaling arrays is paired with a comprehensive suite of integrative therapies designed to help patients take active ownership as the "CEO of their own health."

Care pathways frequently combine the protein array with advanced medical diagnostics, hormone optimization, customized peptide therapies, IV vitamin therapy, and targeted neural recovery protocols. This multi-layered framework moves beyond the limitations of standard primary care to optimize human performance, manage structural wear, and create a sustainable path toward aging with strength and vitality.

Located at 7450 France Avenue South in Edina, Minnesota, the clinic establishes remote case reviews prior to a patient's arrival to deliver a seamless concierge experience. To learn more about advanced restorative protocols, or to explore the Wellness at the Speed of Light media catalog, visit HyperCharge Health online.

About HyperCharge Health

Located in Edina, Minnesota, HyperCharge Health is a premier integrative health and medical longevity center founded by board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, MD. The practice specializes in advanced medical diagnostics, hormone replacement therapy, and comprehensive recovery therapies designed to extend healthspan and optimize human performance. HyperCharge Health delivers a robust suite of progressive modalities, including non-cellular regenerative protein arrays, customized peptide management, advanced neuromodulation, IV nutrient infusions, and specialized structural care plans.

https://www.hyperchargehealth.com

Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637635281?ref=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_XMR3V7V9PPCPK6NK71TK

Spotify Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/show/1nHnFOobPoOvyqkEeoACzA

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, founder of HyperCharge Health.

Dr. Stefano Sinicropi, Meet Your Clinician

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