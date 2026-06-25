Anita Deranleau Receives SD Housing for the Homeless Consortium’s Lisa Bondy Award for Outstanding Service

The South Dakota Housing for the Homeless Consortium has named Anita Deranleau of Rapid City as the recipient of its Lisa Bondy Award for Outstanding Service. This award is presented annually to an individual who has made significant and sustained impact on addressing homelessness in South Dakota through their dedication, achievements and vision.

Anita has been the McKinney Vento Coordinator for the Rapid City Area Schools for fifteen years. She is a steadfast advocate for students and families experiencing housing insecurity, consistently ensuring that those most in need are seen, heard and supported. Her work goes beyond basic service. She builds trust and creates pathways to stability. She also serves as a mentor for schools and support providers in our region and across the state of South Dakota.

Her nominee for the award stated that “Anita Deranleau has transformed the McKinney Vento Program in the Rapid City Area Schools. She is committed to helping families through sometimes the hardest and most complicated situations and constantly works to remove barriers for students and their families.”

Anita is an invaluable asset to the Rapid City community and the State of South Dakota. Her advocacy, compassion and leadership make a lasting difference in the lives of those she serves. Most impactful is her ability to inspire hope. In moments of uncertainty and hardship, she provides not only support, but encouragement and reassurance, helping families believe in the possibility of brighter outcomes.

Anita has served two terms on the Housing for the Homeless Consortium’s Policy & Advisory Committee and helped make funding decisions while serving on the Performance & Ranking Committee. She is a strong advocate for and supports the Youth Advisory Board where she authentically engages them in the process and has been a cheerleader and role model for them.