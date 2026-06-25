Seven South Dakota Lenders Recognized for Helping Families Achieve Homeownership

South Dakota Housing recently recognized seven outstanding loan originators for their contributions to expanding homeownership opportunities across the state.

The annual awards honor lending professionals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to helping South Dakotans achieve the dream of homeownership through South Dakota Housing's affordable mortgage programs.

The 2026 regional honorees are:

Dawn Van Nieuwenhuyzen, Plains Commerce Bank, Sioux Falls

Hannah Beachem, Granite Mortgage, Rapid City

Janel Honke, First National Bank, Huron

Shawna Kleinwolterink, Plains Commerce Bank, Sioux Falls

Ashley Haynes, First Dakota National Bank, Yankton

Amanda Palli, CU Mortgage Direct, LLC, Madison

Denise Foster, BankWest, Pierre

Selected from more than 250 loan originators representing 43 participating lending institutions, the award recipients were recognized based on loan production within seven geographic regions across South Dakota.

Together, these seven loan originators generated more than $58 million in homeownership loans, helping families secure affordable financing and build long-term financial stability through homeownership.

"South Dakota's housing market continues to present challenges for many homebuyers, making the role of our lender partners more important than ever," said Tammy Jund, Homeownership Programs Director for South Dakota Housing. "These loan originators go above and beyond to connect buyers with financing options that make homeownership attainable. Their expertise and dedication help strengthen families, neighborhoods and communities across our state."

Through its homeownership programs and network of participating lenders, South Dakota Housing assisted more than 2,000 homebuyers and financed more than $475 million in home loans during the year.

South Dakota Housing also recognized the state's top five participating lending institutions for their commitment to affordable homeownership. The 2026 honorees are Plains Commerce Bank, First PREMIER Bank, First Bank & Trust, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and First International Bank & Trust.