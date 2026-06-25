Terry Sabers Receives South Dakota Housing’s Friend of Housing Award

South Dakota Housing has named Terry Sabers of Mitchell as the recipient of its 2026 Friend of Housing Award, recognizing his outstanding commitment to affordable housing, workforce housing development and homeownership opportunities in South Dakota.

The Friend of Housing Award is presented annually to an individual that demonstrates exceptional leadership, advocacy and service in advancing affordable housing and strengthening communities.

As the founding president of Mitchell Area Housing, Inc. (MAHI), Sabers has been instrumental in addressing workforce housing needs in Mitchell and the surrounding area. Through his leadership, MAHI has secured significant grant funding, tax increment financing and other resources to support new housing development and rehabilitation efforts.

“Terry saw a housing need in his community and took action,” said Chas Olson, South Dakota Housing’s Executive Director. “His vision, leadership and volunteer service have helped create housing opportunities for current and future generations. The impact of his work will be felt in Mitchell for many years to come.”

Throughout his lifetime, Sabers has served in numerous volunteer and leadership roles, including a career with Muth Electric and volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America, Mitchell Area Development Corporation, Mitchell Rotary, United Way, South Dakota Board of Education, South Dakota Board of Technical Education, Mitchell Technical College Foundation, Holy Family Church and several other civic and faith-based organizations.

A lifelong advocate for workforce development and community growth, Sabers has devoted countless volunteer hours to strengthening opportunities for South Dakota families. His leadership has played a significant role in helping Mitchell prepare for future growth and meet increasing housing demand driven by workforce expansion in the region.

The Friend of Housing Award was started 26 years ago to recognize individuals and/or companies who are instrumental in providing affordable housing in South Dakota. Annually, South Dakota Housing accepts nominations for the award and announces the recipient at their annual housing conference.