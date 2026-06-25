IPD Returns as Official Sponsor of the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede 2026

Official sponsor IPD returns for the fifth consecutive year to support the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede and connect with racing fans.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, announces its continued sponsorship and participation in the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede 2026, taking place June 26-28 in Thompson, Ohio. The annual event features Ohio's only Quebec-style uphill, side-by-side semi truck drag racing competition and attracts racers, teams, and diesel enthusiasts from across the region.

For more than 70 years, IPD has supported the heavy-duty engine market with quality replacement parts trusted across on-highway, construction, marine, and industrial applications. Sponsoring events like the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede allows the company to support the diesel community while celebrating the engineering and performance that power the trucking industry.

The Semi Stampede features both loaded and bobtail semi truck racing, giving fans a unique opportunity to experience the power and performance of purpose-built racing trucks in a competitive environment.

IPD has proudly supported the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede since the event's inaugural season in 2022 and returns as an official sponsor for the fifth consecutive year. The ongoing partnership reflects IPD's commitment to supporting motorsports events that celebrate the power, performance, and durability of heavy-duty diesel engines.

Members of the IPD team will be on-site throughout the weekend to meet attendees, connect with customers, and support the event's competitors and organizers. Visitors will also have the opportunity to receive newly released IPD Rebuilding Season t-shirts while supplies last.

"Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede has become a standout event for truck racing fans and the diesel community," said Michael Badar, President of IPD. "We are proud to continue our sponsorship and support an event that celebrates the performance, reliability, and passion that drive the heavy-duty industry. We look forward to connecting with racers, teams, and enthusiasts throughout the weekend."

For more information about the Kuhnle Brothers Semi Stampede, visit KuhnleMotorsports.com. To learn more about IPD and its complete line of heavy-duty engine parts, visit IPDParts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.