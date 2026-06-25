Influential Women Features Keelia Schumacher: Celebrating A 17+ Year Career Driving Innovation In Public Sector Data

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Data Axle Executive Recognized for Leadership in Government Sales, Relationship-Building, and Mentorship of Women in Business DevelopmentKeelia Schumacher, a seasoned Business Development Executive specializing in state and local government solutions at Data Axle, continues to distinguish herself as a leader in data-driven strategy, consultative sales, and long-term client partnership development. With more than 17 years of experience spanning sales enablement, marketing, and client relationship management, Keelia has built a career centered on helping government agencies leverage data to support research, planning, and strategic decision-making.Since beginning her professional journey at the age of 20 while attending college and working as a bartender, Keelia has demonstrated an early capacity for adaptability and ambition. Her introduction to Data Axle—formerly InfoUSA—came through an interview for a tele-research role, a position that quickly became the starting point for a rapid career ascent. Over time, she advanced through multiple leadership roles, including sales representative, sales manager, director of business development, and ultimately public-sector executive.Throughout her tenure, Keelia has consistently delivered measurable results, including leading high-performing teams, driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth, and earning recognition such as President’s Club honors and direct commendations from company leadership. Her success is rooted in a consultative, client-first approach, ensuring that each solution is tailored to the specific operational, political, and data needs of government partners.A defining characteristic of Keelia’s leadership style is her emphasis on authentic relationships. She credits her sustained success to the strength of her professional network and her commitment to trust-based collaboration. Rather than focusing on individual recognition, she prioritizes long-term impact and shared achievement, both within her organization and across the public-sector agencies she supports.Early in her career, Keelia navigated male-dominated environments where she learned to establish credibility through expertise, consistency, and confident communication. These formative experiences not only strengthened her professional voice but also shaped her commitment to empowering others—particularly women entering the sales and business development fields. She actively encourages women to advocate for themselves, embrace leadership opportunities, and recognize that confidence is built through experience and mentorship.Keelia also emphasizes the importance of non-linear career paths. She believes success is often achieved by actively shaping one’s direction rather than adhering to predetermined expectations. This philosophy continues to inform how she mentors emerging professionals, encouraging them to remain adaptable, persistent, and open to growth opportunities.In her current role, Keelia manages expansive and diverse territories, including complex regions such as California, where government systems and client requirements vary significantly. She notes that one of the most significant challenges in her career was transitioning from private-sector sales into government-focused solutions, requiring her to develop a deep understanding of public-sector structures, procurement processes, and regulatory environments. This adaptability has become a cornerstone of her long-term effectiveness.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Keelia values workplace culture rooted in collaboration, integrity, and a sense of community. She describes her work environment as a “family,” emphasizing the importance of mutual support and shared purpose. She balances a demanding travel schedule that includes trade shows and on-site client engagements with ongoing efforts to mentor team members and cultivate leadership in others.Guided by the principles of tenacity, trust, and relationship-building, Keelia maintains a strong belief in preserving professional integrity and “never burning bridges.” She views reputation as a long-term investment, carefully cultivated through consistency and respect in every interaction.As she continues her career at Data Axle, Keelia remains focused on advancing public-sector innovation through data-driven solutions while fostering the next generation of leaders in business development.Learn More about Keelia Schumacher:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/keelia-schumacher Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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