IPD Heads to Alberta Diesel Day 2026 in Support of Customers and the Diesel Community

IPD team to attend one of Canada's premier diesel motorsports events alongside On Track Kuntz & Company and showcase components inside The Beast race truck.

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts, announces its participation in Alberta Diesel Day 2026, one of Canada's premier diesel motorsports and enthusiast events. Taking place June 27-28 at RAD Torque Raceway near Edmonton, Alberta, the event brings together racers, diesel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and leading brands for a weekend of diesel-powered competition and community engagement.

The event features diesel drag racing competitions along with opportunities for attendees to connect with vendors, industry professionals, and fellow enthusiasts.

Built on more than 70 years of heavy-duty engine expertise, IPD remains committed to supporting customers wherever diesel engines perform, from commercial applications to motorsports competition. Alberta Diesel Day provides an opportunity for the company to connect directly with customers, showcase its products, and celebrate the passion and performance that drive the diesel industry.

IPD's participation at Alberta Diesel Day underscores its long-standing relationship with On Track Kuntz & Company, Inc., a major event sponsor and trusted provider of heavy-duty engine rebuilding and diesel solutions throughout Alberta.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see IPD components on display inside the famous "The Beast," the renowned race truck operated by Mario Monette of Mario High Performance Diesel Inc. The truck has become a recognizable presence within the diesel performance community and showcases the durability and reliability required in high-performance racing applications.

In a recent social media post, Monette thanked IPD, On Track Kuntz & Company, Spectrum Alberta, and Bling Bling Metal Polishing for helping get a Caterpillar® C15 engine back into The Beast ahead of competition. The acknowledgment highlights the strong partnerships behind the truck's continued success.

In addition to supporting customers and partners at the event, IPD will be engaging directly with attendees through exclusive giveaways and promotional activities. Visitors can receive newly released IPD Rebuilding Season t-shirts while supplies last and enter for a chance to win one of two exclusive IPD bar stools through event raffles.

"Alberta Diesel Day is a great opportunity for us to support our customers and connect with the diesel community that has helped make IPD a trusted name in the industry for more than 70 years," said Michael Badar, President of IPD. "We're proud to support On Track Kuntz & Company, showcase our products inside The Beast, and spend time with the racers, enthusiasts, and professionals who share our passion for diesel performance."

For more information about Alberta Diesel Day, visit AlbertaDieselDay.com. To learn more about IPD and its complete line of heavy-duty engine parts, visit IPDParts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.

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