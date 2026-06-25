Influential Women Distinguish Courtney Tindall: Honored For Transformational Leadership In Dependency Drug Courts

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Case Managers’ lived experience and two decades of service continue to reshape recovery, reunification, and child welfare outcomesCourtney Tindall, Senior Case Manager for Dependency Drug Court at the Superior Court of California, County of Solano, is recognized for more than 20 years of transformative service supporting families impacted by substance use disorder, child welfare involvement, and complex recovery needs. Since joining the court system in 2006 to design and implement Solano County’s first case-managed drug court, she has built a program model that has since informed the development of six additional drug courts throughout the county.Her work is distinguished by an approach that blends professional case management expertise with lived experience and long-term personal recovery. With 27 years of sobriety and firsthand experience navigating the child welfare system, Courtney brings a perspective that is both practical and deeply empathetic. She consistently emphasizes that meaningful change is rooted in connection, trust, and sustained engagement, particularly for parents working toward reunification with their children.When she first launched the county’s dependency drug court case management model, the goal was to create a structured, supportive system that could address both the clinical and social factors affecting families in crisis. Over time, the program evolved into a comprehensive framework integrating clinical coordination, intensive case management, and crisis intervention services. Today, it is recognized as a foundational model within the county’s broader dependency court system.Courtney’s work extends far beyond traditional administrative or supervisory case management duties. She is known for meeting families in some of their most difficult moments, including attending emergency room visits with survivors of trauma, supporting parents through relapse crises, and assisting with critical life milestones. Her involvement often includes helping parents pursue higher education, secure stable housing, or achieve long-term goals such as purchasing a first home or rebuilding family relationships.At the core of her philosophy is the belief that recovery is sustained through authenticity and human connection. She frequently reinforces the principle that “the opposite of addiction is connection,” a belief that informs both her direct client interactions and her leadership style. She prioritizes transparency, compassion, and nonjudgmental engagement, creating an environment where families feel safe enough to participate in difficult but necessary change.Throughout her career, Courtney has also played a significant role in training and mentoring professionals within child welfare and related systems. She provides annual workshops and continuing education unit (CEU)-eligible trainings for child welfare staff, court partners, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). Her training topics include substance use recovery, co-occurring disorders, motivational interviewing, and drug court program development, helping to strengthen the broader network of professionals serving vulnerable families.In addition to her clinical and educational contributions, she has been a strong advocate for innovative, peer-informed approaches to recovery support. She has contributed to the development of peer support models that incorporate individuals with lived recovery experience into active service roles. This approach is designed to reduce system-related trauma, improve engagement, and provide families with relatable guidance during critical intervention points.Her professional excellence has been recognized through multiple awards and honors, including the Solano Superior Court Customer Service Award, the Henry Berg Award, and her selection as Woman of the Year in 2023. These distinctions reflect not only her longevity in service but also the measurable impact of her work on family reunification outcomes and community well-being throughout Solano County.Colleagues and community partners consistently describe Courtney as a leader who combines integrity, resilience, and compassion in equal measure. Her emphasis on authenticity and self-awareness extends to her mentorship philosophy, where she encourages emerging professionals to remain grounded, prioritize self-care, and maintain healthy boundaries in emotionally demanding work.As she continues her service, she remains focused on strengthening systems of care that prioritize dignity, connection, and long-term recovery. Her career stands as a model of how lived experience, when combined with professional dedication, can drive meaningful and lasting change within the child welfare and recovery landscape.Learn More about Courtney Tindall:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/courtney-tindall Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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