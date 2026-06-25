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The Business Research Company's Miravis Ace Fungicide Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 8% CAGR By 2030

Expected to grow to $1.95 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Miravis Ace fungicide market is experiencing significant momentum as agricultural challenges evolve and demand for effective crop protection rises. With changes in climate and growing emphasis on food security, this market is set to expand considerably over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of Miravis Ace fungicide.

Steady Growth Forecast for the Miravis Ace Fungicide Market From 2024 to 2029

The Miravis Ace fungicide market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.3 billion in 2025 to $1.41 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This historical growth can be linked to factors such as the rising frequency of crop diseases influenced by climate variability, the expanding global food demand, the growth of commercial farming, enhanced awareness of crop protection chemicals, and advancements in synthetic fungicide formulations.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $1.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This future growth is driven by the increasing need for sustainable agricultural practices, wider adoption of precision farming technologies, the rise in cultivation of high-value crops, the expansion of integrated pest management, and the urgent demand for food security and optimized yields. Key trends anticipated during this period include the development of next-generation fungicides with improved bioactive properties, greater use of precision application techniques, growing preference for residue-free crop protection solutions, the integration of drone-based spraying technologies, and the expanding use of seed treatment fungicides for early crop protection.

Understanding Miravis Ace Fungicide and Its Role in Crop Protection

Miravis Ace fungicide is designed to manage a broad range of fungal diseases affecting agricultural crops. It contains advanced active ingredients that inhibit fungal growth and prevent infection spread on plant surfaces. By doing so, this fungicide supports healthier plants, protects yield quality, and minimizes losses caused by fungal infestations, making it an essential component in modern crop protection strategies.

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Key Factors Contributing to the Expansion of the Miravis Ace Fungicide Market

The growing occurrence of fungal diseases in crops is a major force driving the Miravis Ace fungicide market. These diseases, caused by pathogenic fungi, attack plant tissues, negatively impacting growth and crop yields, thus threatening agricultural productivity. Climate change plays a significant role here, as fluctuating temperature and humidity levels create favorable conditions for fungal pathogens to flourish and spread across wider areas. This increase in fungal disease prevalence heightens demand for broad-spectrum chemical solutions like Miravis Ace fungicide, which effectively prevent and control the spread of these pathogens in key staple crops.

For example, in July 2024, the Crop Protection Network—a collaborative effort among university extension specialists in the US and Canada—reported that wheat disease-related yield losses in 28 U.S. states and Ontario reached approximately 49.5 million bushels in 2023, valued at nearly USD 360 million. This figure showed a decline from 55.7 million bushels worth nearly USD 500 million in 2022, highlighting ongoing challenges in disease management and the critical role of effective fungicides.

Growing Need for Higher Yield in Cereals and Grains Bolsters Market Growth

Another vital factor propelling the Miravis Ace fungicide market is the rising demand for enhanced cereal and grain production. This need stems from the continuous pressure to produce more food using the same or even less arable land due to a growing global population. To meet this challenge, farmers increasingly rely on advanced crop protection solutions that maximize output while minimizing losses caused by diseases. The emphasis on securing stable and higher-yielding harvests intensifies the adoption of fungicides like Miravis Ace to safeguard these key crops from fungal threats.

For instance, in December 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported a 2 percent increase in global cereal production between 2022 and 2023, amounting to an additional 61 million tonnes. This growth was largely driven by maize output, with maize, wheat, and rice collectively accounting for 91 percent of total cereal production in 2023. Such data underscores the importance of crop protection products in supporting global food supply.

Increasing Consumer Preference for Fruits and Vegetables Supports Market Expansion

The rising consumption of fruits and vegetables is also fueling the growth of the Miravis Ace fungicide market. Enhanced health awareness among consumers is encouraging the adoption of diets rich in fresh and nutrient-packed plant foods. To maintain high-quality yields and healthy crops, effective protection against fungal diseases is essential. Miravis Ace fungicide helps meet this demand by safeguarding fruits and vegetables from infections that could otherwise reduce both yield and quality.

For example, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization in December 2024, global production of fruits and vegetables reached 2.1 billion tonnes in 2023, representing a 1 percent rise compared to 2022. This trend highlights the growing importance of fungicides in supporting the expanding fruits and vegetables sector.

Regional Markets Leading the Miravis Ace Fungicide Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Miravis Ace fungicide market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive regional coverage in this market analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, reflecting a global perspective on growth opportunities and challenges ahead.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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