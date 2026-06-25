Elizabeth Scott of Scott IT Academy Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GERMANTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a rapidly evolving digital world where technology careers are becoming increasingly competitive, Elizabeth Scott, founder of Scott IT Academy, is on a mission to help professionals stand out, strengthen their skills, and advance their careers. A New Online Learning Platform helps professionals gain valuable certifications, improve career opportunities, and build secure technology solutions.

A fully qualified Agile instructor with more than 20 years of experience in educational technology, banking, cybersecurity, and software development, Scott recently launched Scott IT Academy, an interactive online learning platform designed to provide accessible, practical, and career-focused training for today's workforce.

"Technology is changing at an incredible pace," says Scott. "Organizations need professionals who understand not only how to build products quickly, but how to build them securely. My goal is to help individuals and businesses develop those skills while creating opportunities for career growth."

At the core of the academy's curriculum is Agile methodology, a project management framework widely used throughout the technology industry, financial institutions, and many of today's most successful organizations. Agile encourages teams to break large projects into smaller, manageable units of work, allowing them to adapt quickly while delivering continuous value.

Scott explains that Agile is often misunderstood by those outside the technology industry.

"In Agile, we think about projects differently," she says. "Instead of focusing solely on timelines, we focus on units of effort. Projects are broken into stories, epics, and smaller tasks that collectively build a larger solution. This approach has transformed how businesses operate and deliver results."

What sets Scott IT Academy apart is its emphasis on Secure Agile Development, teaching executives, developers, security professionals, and product managers how to integrate cybersecurity into every phase of application development.

"With the rise of cyberattacks and the growing influence of AI, organizations can no longer afford to treat security as an afterthought," Scott explains. "Too often, development teams are pressured to release applications quickly. While speed matters, quality and security must be built into the process from the beginning."

The academy's training programs help bridge the communication gap between executives, developers, security teams, and product managers, ensuring that all stakeholders work together toward secure, successful outcomes.

Students can access a variety of self-paced online courses, including:

• Agile Certification Training

• Secure Agile Applications for Executives

• Secure Agile Applications for Developers

• Secure Agile Applications for Security Teams

• Secure Agile Applications for Product Managers

• AI Prompt Engineering and Effective Prompt Creation

• Comprehensive Certification Programs combining multiple courses into a complete learning pathway

Upon completion, students receive immediate downloadable certificates that never expire. These certifications can be added directly to LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and professional portfolios, providing tangible proof of newly acquired skills.

Unlike many certification providers that require lengthy waiting periods, Scott IT Academy issues certificates instantly upon course completion. Students also receive direct access to Scott herself for questions and guidance throughout their learning experience.

In addition to its certification programs, the academy offers a free downloadable eBook, "Secure Agile: Aligning Executives, Developers, Security Teams, and Product Managers for Success," providing readers with an overview of the Secure Agile framework and the concepts covered in the academy's courses.

Scott's passion for education was inspired by her own professional journey. After spending nearly three decades successfully navigating the technology industry, she experienced an unexpectedly difficult job market following industry layoffs.

"I had never struggled to find work before," she recalls. "I hold a Master's Degree in Computer Science and have worked across multiple industries. Yet I found myself facing months of uncertainty. That experience opened my eyes to how challenging today's market has become and inspired me to create something that would genuinely help people."

Today, Scott believes that continuous learning and professional certifications can make a significant difference for job seekers competing in a crowded marketplace.

Beyond professional development, Scott is equally passionate about encouraging more women to pursue careers in technology.

Despite progress in recent years, this gifted instructor believes IT remains a heavily male-dominated industry and hopes to inspire more women to explore opportunities in software development, cybersecurity, project management, and emerging technologies.

"Many women assume technology is all about advanced mathematics or programming," she says. "In reality, much of technology involves pattern recognition, communication, problem-solving, and creativity. As someone who earned an undergraduate degree in Vocal Performance and has a passion for music, I was pleasantly surprised at how my talents could expand to the technical arena. Pattern recognition and creativity, which are extremely prevalent in music, can easily be applied to technology. Women bring unique strengths to this industry, and I would love to see more of them involved."

Looking ahead, Scott plans to expand the academy's offerings, partner with small businesses seeking employee training solutions, and eventually establish scholarship programs designed specifically to help women enter and thrive in technology careers.

"Our mission is simple," Scott says. "We want to equip people with the skills, certifications, and confidence they need to succeed in today's digital world."

Close Up Radio recently featured Elizabeth Scott in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday June 23rd at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-elizabeth-scott-of-scott/id1785721253?i=1000774143097

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-elizabeth-scott-of-scott-it-academy-337496823

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ZCYI1G15Y8QdN1BXKKqWP

For more information about Scott IT Academy, available courses, and free resources, visit the academy online at https://scottitacademy.learnworlds.com

You are also welcome to email Ms. Scott at escott@scottitacademy.education

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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