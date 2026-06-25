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The Business Research Company's Microground Instant Coffee Market Value Expected To Grow At 10% CAGR, Reaching $6 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $6 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The microground instant coffee market is capturing increasing attention as consumers seek a blend of convenience and quality in their coffee choices. With evolving coffee culture and advancements in coffee processing, this sector is set to experience significant growth and innovation in the coming years.

Current Size and Growth Outlook of the Microground Instant Coffee Market

The microground instant coffee market has seen swift expansion recently. From $3.67 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $4.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth during the past years is largely driven by the worldwide coffee culture boom, greater acceptance of instant coffee in urban homes, increased demand for easy-to-make beverages, the rise of café culture, and the growth of packaged food and beverage retail channels.

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Forecasted Expansion and Market Potential for Microground Instant Coffee

Looking ahead, the microground instant coffee market is expected to maintain rapid growth, reaching $6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. This anticipated surge is fueled by factors such as the growing desire for premium and specialty coffee experiences, the embrace of sustainable and traceable coffee sourcing, the expansion of online retail and subscription coffee services, and a preference for convenient ready-to-drink options. Key trends shaping the future include demand for instant coffee variants that retain fresh-ground aroma and flavor, increased use of microground coffee in on-the-go formats, urban consumers’ preference for specialty and single-origin blends, sustainable sourcing practices, and wider adoption of coffee products in office and workplace settings.

Understanding Microground Instant Coffee and Its Unique Appeal

Microground instant coffee is created by finely grinding roasted coffee beans so they dissolve quickly in hot water. It offers a distinctive combination of the rich taste and aroma of freshly ground coffee with the speed and convenience of instant coffee. Compared to traditional instant coffee granules, this process helps preserve more of the coffee’s original flavor and fragrance, providing a fuller and more satisfying coffee experience.

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Factors Fueling Growth in the Microground Instant Coffee Market

One of the main drivers pushing the microground instant coffee market forward is the rising global coffee consumption. This trend is closely linked to increasing urbanization, as city dwellers adopt fast-paced lifestyles and develop a preference for convenient coffee options that fit their routines. With more consumers accustomed to café-quality beverages, the demand for at-home coffee alternatives that deliver similar taste and aroma is growing. Microground instant coffee meets this need by offering the ease of instant preparation while maintaining a flavor profile closer to freshly brewed coffee.

Supporting data highlights this trend: In August 2025, York Coffee Emporium, a UK-based coffee roastery, reported that out-of-home coffee purchases reached 29.8 million kilograms in 2024 and are expected to climb to 34.5 million kilograms by 2028. This upward trajectory in coffee consumption clearly supports the expansion of the microground instant coffee market.

Asia-Pacific Leads and Outpaces Other Regions in Market Growth

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest market for microground instant coffee and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years. The market analysis also covers other key regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on the market’s development and regional dynamics.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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