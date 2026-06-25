Mr. Halil Demir & Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Official Proclamation

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Declares August 'Turkish Heritage Month' Ahead of Landmark Regional Festival

This proclamation is a proud moment for Turkish Americans and an important step in strengthening cultural ties between Türkiye and the United States.” — Turkish Festival Committee

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has officially declared August as Turkish Heritage Month in recognition of the contributions of the Turkish American community to the cultural, social, and economic life of the city.

The official proclamation was presented to Halil Demir, President of the Turkish Festival Committee, as part of the city’s recognition of the growing impact of Turkish heritage and culture in Chicago and beyond.

The proclamation highlights the importance of celebrating Turkish culture, history, traditions, cuisine, music, and community service. It also recognizes the Turkish Festival as a major cultural event that brings communities together and promotes friendship, diversity, and cultural understanding.

Halil Demir accepted the proclamation on behalf of the Turkish Festival Committee and expressed appreciation to Mayor Brandon Johnson and the City of Chicago for honoring Turkish Americans with this meaningful recognition.

The Turkish Festival Committee stated that this proclamation is a proud moment for Turkish Americans and an important step in strengthening cultural ties between Türkiye and the United States.

The announcement arrives just weeks before the third annual Turkish Festival, scheduled for August 1–2, 2026, in Tinley Park, Illinois. Rapidly establishing itself as one of the largest ethnic heritage gatherings in the region, the festival has consistently drawn a minimum of 10,000 attendees annually.

This year’s marketplace and cultural showcase will feature an authentic Grand Bazaar, live performances by the Whirling Dervishes, traditional folk arts, and world-class culinary exhibits. Tickets are available now for the festival at www.turkishfestival.com

info@turkishfest.com

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