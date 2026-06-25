Influential Women Features Molly McClellan: Advancing Government Finance Innovation Through Automation And Modernization

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finance and Operations Leader Drives Efficiency Gains in Public-Sector Accounting Through AI Adoption, Workflow Redesign, and Collaborative Team DevelopmentMolly McClellan is a finance and operations leader based in South Jordan, Utah, with a focus on improving efficiency and modernizing financial processes in local government. As AP/AR Manager at Unified Fire Authority, she has led initiatives to automate accounts payable workflows, implement AI-assisted invoice processing, and streamline operations. Her work reflects a commitment to continuous improvement, innovation, and responsible stewardship of public resources. McClellan has focused on aligning financial operations with emerging technologies while maintaining accuracy and accountability in high-volume environments. By introducing digitized workflows and intelligent automation tools, she has reduced manual processing demands and improved turnaround times across accounts payable and receivable functions. Her leadership has strengthened operational resilience, enabling her department to adapt to increased workload demands while maintaining service quality and internal controls.When stepping into her first leadership role, McClellan inherited a team facing challenges related to communication and alignment. Rather than relying on short-term fixes, she prioritized establishing a shared vision and introducing structured processes to improve accountability and coordination. Over time, these changes contributed to a more cohesive and high-performing team culture, where collaboration and mutual support became central to daily operations and long-term success.Central to McClellan’s leadership philosophy is a commitment to continuous improvement, operational clarity, collaborative communication, and clear expectations. She emphasizes building systems that not only solve immediate challenges but also create long-term efficiency and scalability. Her approach integrates technical problem-solving with a strong focus on team collaboration, ensuring that employees are equipped with the structure, tools, and shared direction needed to perform effectively in evolving environments.Before her current role, McClellan built a strong foundation in government-focused software and consulting at Caselle, Inc., a provider of financial systems for local governments. In customer-facing and advisory roles, she guided municipalities through financial system implementations, workflow optimization, and staff training initiatives. These experiences strengthened her expertise in SaaS-based financial solutions, process redesign, and client engagement, forming a technical and practical foundation for her leadership in public-sector finance operationsMcClellan often underscores the importance of lifelong learning, a principle reinforced by early advice to “read every day and never stop learning.” She encourages emerging professionals, particularly women entering finance and operations, to build strong foundational skills in accounting as a versatile entry point into business leadership. In her view, adaptability and continuous skill development are essential for long-term career resilience in a rapidly evolving professional landscape.Looking ahead, McClellan sees both opportunity and challenge in the modernization of government finance systems. She views digital transformation as a critical driver of transparency, efficiency, and improved public service delivery. At the same time, she acknowledges the complexity of transforming underperforming teams into aligned, high-functioning units, a process that requires patience, structure, and consistent leadership. Guided by a commitment to efficiency, collaboration, and continuous improvement, McClellan remains focused on building systems and teams that deliver sustainable impact in public-sector finance.McClellan holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Utah Valley University and is actively pursuing certification as a Certified Government Finance Manager. She continues to expand her expertise through professional development and applied leadership experience. Outside of her professional responsibilities, she manages a balance of family life, entrepreneurial work in commercial embroidery, and volunteer service through her church. Her long-term career aspirations include advancing into senior financial leadership roles such as city treasurer or finance director.Learn More about Molly McClellan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/molly-mcclellan Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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