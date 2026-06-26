MachineryAsia Achieves New Milestone with Double Recognition at eBay Southeast Asia Seller Connect 2026

MachineryAsia wins the Growth Champion Award and Ads Excellence Award at the eBay Southeast Asia Seller Connect 2026 A celebration of growth in business. MachineryAsia supports customers beyond the sale through nationwide delivery, responsive service, and genuine spare parts. Strong aftersales support is critical for MachineryAsia's operation. MachineryAsia distributes a wide range of machinery such as mini excavators, skid steers, scissor lifts, forklifts , wheel loaders etc.

MachineryAsia Pte. Ltd. celebrates winning the Growth Champion Award 2026 and Ads Excellence Award 2026 at the eBay Southeast Asia Seller Connect 2026.

Our growth comes from understanding the people who use our machines; we spend time listening to operators, contractors, and business owners to understand the challenges they face in daily operations.” — Dennis Tan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MachineryAsia Pte. Ltd. , a global exporter of compact construction and material-handling equipment and parent company of TYPHON Machinery , has been named recipient of the Growth Champion Award 2026 and Ads Excellence Award 2026 at the eBay Southeast Asia Seller Connect 2026, recognizing outstanding business growth and digital excellence.The awards were presented in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 24 2026, highlighting MachineryAsia’s ability to scale globally through e-commerce while maintaining product quality, operational excellence, and customer trust in the machinery business.Over the past six months, through Typhon Machinery, MachineryAsia Pte. Ltd. has achieved remarkable growth through the eBay marketplace, delivering hundreds of machines to customers across the United States. This success earned MachineryAsia the Growth Champion Award 2026, recognizing the company’s outstanding business growth among eBay sellers in Southeast Asia.MachineryAsia Pte. Ltd. is also honored with the Ads Excellence Award 2026, recognizing our effective use of eBay's advertising solutions to reach more customers and connect buyers with reliable heavy equipment and genuine spare parts.“Our growth comes from understanding the people who use our machines; we spend time listening to operators, contractors, and business owners to understand the challenges they face in daily operations," said Dennis Tan, CEO of MachineryAsia Pte. Ltd. "Their feedback inspires us to continuously improve our products by introducing practical features that enhance safety, increase efficiency, reduce downtime, and make every job easier.”

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