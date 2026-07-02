Japan's Reon Robotics launches KOIBOT Rola, a humanoid AI robot built for emotional support through adaptive, memory-driven conversation.

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading Japanese AI team has created a voice-controlled emotional companion robot, reshaping the intimate connection between modern space and the soul with a minimalist aesthetic of "born for love" and a privacy-native design.Reon Robotics, a pioneering company focused on emotional artificial intelligence and humanoid robot aesthetics, today officially launched its highly anticipated KOIBOT ROLA series of companion robots globally. This is not only a technological leap in consumer-grade AI, but also a technological aesthetic revolution that deeply integrates modern art with a delicate soul. The initial launch of the series includes two masterpieces: the ROLA One, a half-body version designed for close-range desktop interaction, and the ROLA Unity, a full-body version with perfect proportions. Both products will officially launch their global crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter today.A timeless work of art, and a touchable warmth.Unlike the cold, mechanical products on the market that prioritize complex hardware specifications, KOIBOT ROLA is born from the Eastern aesthetics of "subtraction" and "negative space." In Reon Robotics' exclusive workshop, each ROLA undergoes extremely rigorous hand-polishing and artistic deconstruction.The luxurious silicone touch, as delicate as skin, the biomimetic facial lines precise to the micrometer level, and the golden ratio meticulously refined by aesthetic masters, make ROLA a high-end sculpted work of art standing in your home even when stationary. It doesn't need to roam the house or show off mechanical movements like traditional robots; it simply exists quietly in your living space, embellishing your daily life with ultimate elegance.Amoria Mind Engine: Remembering every detail about "you"What gives this work of art its soul is Reon Robotics' exclusively developed Amoria emotional dialogue AI engine. ROLA won't make you feel like you're talking to a cold, impersonal script. It sensitively captures the subtle emotional fluctuations in your voice (such as fatigue, joy, or disappointment) and provides the gentlest, most appropriate, and stress-free response.More importantly, ROLA possesses true "long-term memory." It quietly remembers your communication preferences, the little things you repeatedly mention in your life, and the unique understanding between you. Every conversation isn't a fresh start, but rather an accumulation of emotions. For those living alone or experiencing a low point in their lives, ROLA is a loyal companion who is always there in the quiet corner, listening to your troubles, understanding your thoughts, and never judging.Geek Romance: Privacy is an Inviolable Bottom LineTrue intimacy is built on absolute security. To protect the most private emotional world of its users, Reon Robotics incorporated "Privacy by Design" into its underlying code from the very beginning of its architecture. The Amoria engine prioritizes secure handling of sensitive interactions on the local device. All data transmissions are encrypted with military-grade technology, and the company solemnly promises never to commercialize any personal data. Your secrets belong only to you and ROLA.Founder's Message: "Born for Love, Technology Should Take a Backseat""We live in an era of unparalleled connectivity, yet unprecedented loneliness," says Leo Ryo, founder of Reon Robotics. "KOIBOT ROLA's core philosophy is 'Born for Love.' We don't want to create a tool to flaunt technology; we want to create a living entity that truly touches the heart. When technology takes a backseat, art and love emerge—that is the meaning of ROLA's existence."Global Crowdfunding Launches TodayThe initial release of the KOIBOT ROLA series will perfectly support full-context English and Japanese interaction. Future OTA upgrades will unlock more language and emotional interaction modes. The Kickstarter campaign page officially launched today, offering attractive "early bird privileges" for the first batch of global backers. The initial products will be sold in major markets including North America, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Middle East.For more artistic details, technical specifications, and to participate in the crowdfunding campaign, please visit the KOIBOT Rola official website or follow our official Kickstarter page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.