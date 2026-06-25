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The Business Research Company's Long-haul Transport Market Research Report Offering Insights On Growth, Segments And Major Competitors

Expected to grow to $1060.34 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The long-haul transport sector plays a vital role in global logistics, connecting regions and countries through extensive freight and passenger movement. As international trade and e-commerce continue to expand, this industry is experiencing significant growth and transformation. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of long-haul transport.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Long-haul Transport Market

The long-haul transport market has seen substantial expansion in recent years. Its value is projected to rise from $781.91 billion in 2025 to $829.54 billion in 2026, representing a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This historical growth has been fueled by several factors, including the development of global trade corridors, increased manufacturing and industrial output, a surge in e-commerce activity, enhancements in road and rail freight infrastructure, and higher demand for bulk commodity transportation.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $1,060.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include advances in autonomous trucking and platooning technologies, stricter emission regulations prompting fleet upgrades, the rise of electric and hybrid freight vehicles, wider adoption of AI-powered logistics platforms, and a shift toward more localized and resilient supply chains. Emerging trends anticipated to shape the market involve expanded use of real-time fleet tracking and predictive route optimization, growing demand for integrated intermodal and multimodal long-haul logistics, digitization of cross-border freight processes and customs automation, greater use of load consolidation and backhaul optimization, as well as increased adoption of temperature-controlled and specialized freight services.

Understanding Long-haul Transport and Its Role in Global Logistics

Long-haul transport involves moving goods or passengers over extensive distances, typically covering multiple cities, countries, or even continents. This type of transport relies on well-organized logistics networks designed to handle large shipment volumes efficiently. Optimized routing and scheduled operations are fundamental characteristics, ensuring goods and passengers are delivered reliably across vast geographical areas.

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Primary Drivers Behind the Growth of the Long-haul Transport Market

A major force propelling the long-haul transport market is the rapid growth of e-commerce penetration worldwide. This term refers to the increasing share of retail purchases made through online channels, driven by consumer demand for convenient shopping, a broader product range, and faster digital payment methods.

Long-haul transport serves as a backbone for e-commerce by facilitating the bulk movement of goods between fulfillment centers, regional warehouses, and distribution hubs across long distances. This ensures timely product replenishment and supports scalable logistics operations. For example, in April 2026, data from the UK’s Office of National Statistics showed online sales rising from 28.2% in February 2026 to 28.7% in March 2026, highlighting how digital retail growth directly impacts demand for long-haul logistics.

Regional Market Share and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the long-haul transport market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years. The analysis of this market includes various key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global developments in long-haul transport.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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