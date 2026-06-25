Influential Women Features Veteran Law Enforcement Leader Tami McCullough: Recognized For Four Decades Of Service

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collin County Sheriff’s Office Captain Honored for Excellence in Jail Operations, Mental Health Advocacy, and Leadership Development Across North TexasTami McCullough is a highly experienced law enforcement professional whose career spans more than four decades of dedicated service in detention operations, leadership, and officer development within the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. Currently serving as Captain at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, McCullough oversees approximately 73 officers and manages critical jail operations, including inmate housing, admissions, releases, and minimum security divisions.In addition to her operational responsibilities, McCullough plays a pivotal role in law enforcement education as a state-certified instructor. She teaches at the Basic Jail Academy at Collin College, where she focuses on mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and de-escalation techniques—areas she considers essential to modern correctional and detention practices. Her instruction is widely regarded as practical, experience-driven, and centered on improving both officer readiness and inmate outcomes.McCullough’s career in law enforcement began in 1985 while she was still attending college. Over the decades, she has advanced through progressively responsible roles, including detention officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and ultimately captain. Her experience spans multiple agencies, including the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, and Collin County Sheriff’s Office. This diverse background has given her a comprehensive understanding of jail systems, operational leadership, and interagency collaboration.Since 2006, McCullough has also served as an in-service trainer, specializing in mental health response and suicide prevention strategies for correctional environments. Recognizing the emotional and psychological challenges faced by law enforcement professionals, she has been instrumental in developing and coordinating a peer support program for officers within her department. The program emphasizes wellness, resilience, and long-term professional sustainability in high-stress roles.Her academic achievements further reflect her commitment to lifelong learning and professional excellence. McCullough holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Herzing University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University. She has also completed several advanced leadership programs, including the FBI-LEEDA Leadership Trilogy and the National Jail Leadership Command Academy. These credentials have strengthened her ability to lead complex operations and mentor future leaders in the field.Throughout her career, McCullough has been recognized for her contributions to public safety and officer welfare, including being honored on the Texas Senate floor for her life-saving efforts. She is widely respected among peers for her steady leadership, operational expertise, and unwavering commitment to supporting correctional staff.McCullough attributes her success to resilience shaped by personal hardship and the support of individuals who stood by her during challenging periods in her life. She credits those experiences with developing her ability to empathize with others and better understand the struggles faced by both officers and those in custody. A major influence in her life was her father, a firefighter, who instilled in her what she describes as a “servant’s heart,” a principle that continues to guide her leadership approach.In 2012, McCullough returned to school while raising her children, driven by a desire to model perseverance and educational achievement. That decision reinforced her belief in continuous self-improvement and strengthened her leadership philosophy, both personally and professionally.One of the most impactful pieces of advice she received early in her career—“When you promote, you will always be training your replacement”—continues to shape her leadership style. She actively invests in mentoring and developing emerging leaders, ensuring long-term organizational strength and continuity.McCullough also serves as an advocate for women in law enforcement, having been among the early groups of female officers in her agency. She encourages perseverance in the face of adversity, emphasizing self-discipline, professionalism, and focus over external criticism.Outside of her professional responsibilities, McCullough values time with her family on a small ranch where they care for horses and enjoy multigenerational time with grandchildren. Despite demanding 12-hour shifts and a significant commute, she remains deeply committed to her role, consistently prioritizing officer support and wellness.Her colleagues describe her leadership as grounded, steady, and service-oriented—qualities that have defined her decades-long career. Above all, McCullough views her mission as ensuring the well-being and development of the officers she leads, a responsibility she continues to embrace with dedication and purpose.Learn More about Tami McCullough:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tami-mccullough Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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