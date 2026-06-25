Steinberg Law Firm Secures $290,000 Settlement in Fourth of July Fireworks Injury

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm obtained a confidential $290,000 settlement for a client who suffered severe burn injuries when a mortar-style firework malfunctioned during a Fourth of July celebration.

The incident occurred in a person’s backyard during an Independence Day gathering. According to case records, several six-inch mortar-style fireworks were unsafely set up for launch. Multiple mortar tubes were placed only inches apart and ignited at the same time. During ignition, one of the tubes tipped over, sending a mortar toward a group of spectators instead of safely into the sky.

The projectile struck Steinberg Law Firm’s client’s ankle before exploding, causing significant burn injuries. What started as a fun, holiday celebration quickly became a traumatic event requiring emergency medical care, ongoing treatment, and a period of painful recovery.

“Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when the manufacturer’s instructions are not followed safely,” said Steinberg Law Firm attorney Wilson Jackson. “What should have been a celebration turned into a painful and preventable injury because basic safety precautions were ignored. Homeowners and individuals handling fireworks have a responsibility to protect their guests from foreseeable risks. When those responsibilities are disregarded, innocent people can suffer serious, life-changing injuries.”

The personal injury case highlights how liability can arise when fireworks are mishandled. When individuals ignore those instructions and create an unreasonable hazard, they can be held legally responsible for the consequences.

A claim was pursued under the homeowner’s insurance policy covering the property where the incident occurred.

After a thorough investigation of records and deliberation, Steinberg Law Firm negotiated a $290,000 settlement. The recovery helped compensate the client for medical treatment, pain and suffering, and the lasting impact of the burns on daily life.

While financial compensation cannot undo the physical and emotional harm of a serious fireworks injury, Jackson said it can play an important role in a victim’s ability to recover. “Many people don’t realize that a serious fireworks injury may be covered by a homeowner’s insurance policy,” he said. “When someone’s negligence causes an injury, whether it’s a car crash, a fall, or the improper use of fireworks, injured victims deserve to understand their rights and pursue fair compensation for the harm they’ve suffered.”

As July 4th approaches, the firm’s attorneys say the case serves as a reminder that summer holiday traditions involving fireworks carry real risks when safety rules are set aside.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com

Press Contact : Patricia Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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