india

The India disposable syringes market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures across the country.

India Disposable Syringes Market Size to Reach USD 385.54 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 10.3% Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Injection Devices” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled, " India Disposable Syringes Market by Product Type, Application, and End User: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the India disposable syringes market was valued at USD 148.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 385.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, key growth drivers, emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, investment prospects, and future trends shaping the industry. The study serves as a valuable resource for manufacturers, investors, stakeholders, and healthcare organizations seeking strategic insights into the evolving market.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14049 Key Growth DriversThe increasing use of injectable medications across healthcare settings is a major factor driving market growth. Injectable drug delivery remains essential for several therapeutic applications where oral medications offer limited bioavailability or effectiveness. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disorders, and growing awareness regarding infection control are supporting market expansion.Furthermore, concerns regarding needlestick injuries among healthcare professionals have accelerated the adoption of advanced safety disposable syringes. Government initiatives promoting safe injection practices and improved healthcare infrastructure are also contributing to market growth.Market Challenges and OpportunitiesAlthough the market continues to expand, the relatively higher cost of safety disposable syringes compared to conventional alternatives may limit adoption in certain healthcare settings. However, increasing demand for safe and single-use medical devices, along with expanding healthcare access in emerging regions, is expected to create significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.Competitive LandscapeLeading companies operating in the India disposable syringes market include:Albert David Ltd.Baxter International India Pvt. Ltd.B. Braun Medical India Pvt. Ltd.Becton, Dickinson India Pvt. Ltd.Cardinal Health India Pvt. Ltd.Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.Nipro Medical Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.Novo Nordisk India Pvt. Ltd.Terumo Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.Teleflex Medical Pvt. Ltd.These companies are focusing on product innovation, manufacturing expansion, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Product TypeThe safety disposable syringe segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on healthcare worker safety and favorable government regulations promoting safe injection practices continue to support segment growth.By ApplicationThe therapeutic injection segment dominated the market in 2020, driven by the growing burden of chronic diseases that require regular administration of injectable medications. Meanwhile, the immunization injection segment is expected to register the highest growth rate due to expanding vaccination programs and rising public awareness regarding preventive healthcare.By End UserHospitals emerged as the leading end-user segment, accounting for the largest share of market revenue. Rising patient admissions, increasing treatment procedures, growing geriatric population, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are key factors contributing to the segment's dominance.Future OutlookThe India disposable syringes market is expected to witness robust growth over the next decade, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising demand for safe injection devices, expansion of immunization programs, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Technological advancements in syringe design and continued efforts to improve patient and healthcare worker safety are likely to create new opportunities for market participants through 2030.Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14049 This comprehensive report will provide:• Enhance your strategic decision making• Assist with your research, presentations and business plans• Show which emerging market opportunities to focus on• Increase your industry knowledge• Keep you up-to-date with crucial market developments• Allow you to develop informed growth strategies• Build your technical insight• Illustrate trends to exploit• Strengthen your analysis of competitors• Provide risk analysis, helping you avoid the pitfalls other companies could make• Ultimately, help you to maximize profitability for your company.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?Region Analysis:-• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

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