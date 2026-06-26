2026 London Design Awards Announces Season 1 Winners Reflecting the Evolving Role of Global Design

2026 London Design Awards: Season 1 Full Results Announced 2026 London Design Awards: Season 2 Calling for Entries

The 2026 London Design Awards has officially announced this year’s winners, recognising creative professionals, studios, brands, and agencies.

The London Design Awards is proud to honour the designers, studios, brands, and teams whose achievements continue to influence the global design industry.” — Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 London Design Awards has officially announced this year’s winners, recognising creative professionals, studios, brands, and agencies whose works reflect the growing influence of design across contemporary industries and experiences worldwide.

Now in its fourth year, the competition received over 2,000 entries from more than 40 countries, marking continued international growth across disciplines including architecture, interiors, product design, communication, UX/UI, packaging, and conceptual design.

Reflecting the continued evolution of creative communication, the 2026 competition also introduced Video as a newly expanded category, recognising the growing role of motion, storytelling, immersive experiences, and digital visual communication within contemporary design practices.

Designs of the Year (Season 1)

The competition’s highest honours, the Designs of the Year titles, were awarded to works demonstrating exceptional creative direction, execution, innovation, and overall impact within their respective disciplines.

1. Interior Design of the Year – Vault of Heaven by PILLS, Italy

2. Architectural Design of the Year – Wenchong Urban Renewal Exhibition Hall | Illuminating Mariti by Music of Architects, China

3. Conceptual Design of the Year – Zihuatanejo Dúo Villas by Rabago__Architects, Mexico

4. Communication Design of the Year – Game for Peace 2025 Thrilling Night Grand Show by Tencent Technology (Shenzhen) Company Limited, China

5. User Experience (UX) Design of the Year – PaySpot White-Label Wallet MVP (iOS & Android) by Prime Division, Bulgaria

This year’s winners include independent studios, global brands, architectural practices, creative agencies, emerging designers, and multidisciplinary teams from across the international design industry. Featured winners include Dell Technologies, Trip.com Travel Singapore Pte. Ltd., IMAGINE WEDDING, Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co.,Ltd, BRAG Arquitectos + GDC Desarrollos, Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Dreame Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Nobel LA, Mohanad Barakat, BWM Designers & Architects, JING DIRECTOR STUDIO, HZS Design Holding Company Limited, and more, representing a broad range of creative approaches and professional disciplines shaping today’s design landscape.

The complete list of winners and awarded entries is available at https://thelondondesignawards.com/winner.php.

“What stood out most this year was how designers are increasingly creating work that goes beyond visual appeal alone,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Behind every recognised entry is a clear understanding of both creativity and purpose, and the London Design Awards is proud to honour the designers, studios, brands, and teams whose achievements continue to influence the global design industry.”

International Jury Evaluation

All submissions were evaluated through a blind judging process by an international panel of over 30 design professionals, creative specialists, and industry experts. Entries were assessed based on originality, conceptual development, execution, functionality, usability, and overall creative effectiveness within their intended purpose and audience.

Following the announcement of the 2026 winners, the London Design Awards has also opened submissions for Season 2, welcoming entries from designers, agencies, brands, creative studios, and organisations worldwide across its multidisciplinary categories.

The Early Bird Deadline is scheduled for 24 July 2026, reintroducing the lowest entry rates of the competition, with entries continued to be accepted until the Final Extension Deadline on 6 November 2026. Official results are scheduled to be announced on 18 December 2026.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition recognising exceptional achievement across multiple areas of design, honouring creative professionals, agencies, brands, studios, and organisations worldwide. The award celebrates works that demonstrate originality, execution, functionality, and contemporary creative impact across today’s evolving global design industry.

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