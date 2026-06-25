Influential Women Spotlights Lynn Ann Lew: Leading Oracle Technical Architect Shaping Enterprise Payroll Systems

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With More Than Three Decades of Experience, Lynn Continues to Bridge Business and Technology Through Enterprise Architecture, Payroll Innovation, and Human-Centered System DesignLynn Ann Lew, a Technical Architect with Oracle Customer Success Services (CSS), is being recognized for her outstanding contributions to enterprise payroll, human capital management, and large-scale systems architecture. With more than 30 years of experience spanning global organizations and complex enterprise environments, Lew has built a career defined by technical excellence, cross-functional leadership, and a consistent focus on aligning technology with real-world business needs.Lew’s expertise spans PeopleSoft Human Resources, Payroll, Benefits Administration, Global Payroll, Time and Labor, Campus Solutions, and Oracle Fusion applications. Known for her ability to view enterprise ecosystems holistically, she takes an end-to-end architectural approach that helps organizations streamline operations, improve integrations, and optimize workforce management systems. Her work has consistently focused on bridging gaps between technical systems and organizational processes, ensuring that technology serves both business strategy and the people who depend on it.Her career began in payroll management, where she developed a deep understanding of the operational realities behind HR and payroll systems. Early roles, including work with organizations such as Tropicana Products, provided firsthand exposure to the complexities of workforce administration and compliance. These experiences shaped her systems-thinking approach and grounded her technical expertise in practical business needs.In 1995, Lew joined PeopleSoft as a Senior Process Specialist. She quickly distinguished herself within the organization, rising into the top tier of the consulting practice and earning recognition for her ability to solve highly complex, cross-functional challenges. Her work was marked by a rare combination of technical depth and business insight, allowing her to operate effectively across functional boundaries.A defining moment in her career came during Boeing’s consolidation with McDonnell Douglas, where she served as an enterprise architect. In this role, she contributed to the design and integration of large-scale systems during a period of significant organizational transformation. The project required careful alignment of business processes, data structures, and technology platforms across merged enterprises, reinforcing Lew’s reputation as a trusted expert in navigating complexity at scale.Over the years, Lew has supported clients across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, insurance, and the public sector. Her ability to adapt enterprise solutions to diverse operational environments has made her a sought-after advisor, with many customers requesting her expertise by name.In her current role with Oracle CSS SaaS, Lew advises organizations on maximizing the value of enterprise platforms, including PeopleSoft, Oracle Fusion, E-Business Suite, Hyperion, Campus Solutions, and integrated third-party systems. She focuses on helping clients modernize their architecture, improve system interoperability, and align technology investments with long-term business goals.As the industry evolves, Lew is also expanding her expertise in artificial intelligence and next-generation Oracle Fusion HCM capabilities. She has pursued certifications in Oracle AI and AI Agent Studio, reflecting her commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement. She views AI not as a replacement for enterprise systems expertise, but as an extension of it—one that can enhance decision-making, automation, and operational efficiency when applied thoughtfully.Beyond her technical accomplishments, Lew has long been recognized as a leader in the payroll profession. She was a founding member of the American Payroll Association’s San Francisco Bay Area chapter and was named Payroll Woman of the Year in recognition of her contributions to advancing payroll as a respected and strategic discipline. Her leadership has helped elevate payroll from a transactional function to a core component of enterprise strategy.Lew attributes her success to curiosity, persistence, compassion, and a deep commitment to listening. Throughout her career, she has emphasized the importance of understanding not only systems, but also the people who use them. Her approach blends analytical rigor with empathy, ensuring that solutions are both technically sound and human-centered. She defines success not by titles or financial achievement, but by the positive impact her work has on organizations and individuals.Her leadership philosophy is strongly influenced by values instilled early in life, including authenticity, honesty, humility, and integrity. These principles were reinforced by her father, a respected community leader and arbitrator, who taught her that reputation is built through consistent ethical behavior and that truthfulness eliminates complexity. These lessons continue to guide her professional conduct and decision-making.In her work mentoring emerging professionals—particularly young women in technology and enterprise systems—Lew encourages a broader understanding of organizational dynamics. She advises professionals to look beyond narrow job functions and instead develop a holistic view of how departments interact and depend on one another. She also emphasizes the importance of earning trust through consistent actions, maintaining balance between professional ambition and personal well-being, and defining success on one’s own terms.Lew also identifies one of the most pressing challenges in modern organizations as operational silos that limit communication and collaboration across departments. Combined with workforce pressures and post-pandemic resource constraints, these silos often contribute to inefficiencies and employee burnout. She believes the greatest opportunity for improvement lies in developing leaders who can connect systems, people, and processes more effectively.At the core of Lew’s professional identity is a commitment to authenticity, respect, and service. She prioritizes helping others succeed, fostering collaboration, and building systems that improve both organizational performance and employee experience. Her approach reflects a long-standing belief that sustainable success comes from supporting people, not just optimizing processes.As organizations continue to navigate digital transformation, enterprise complexity, and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, Lynn Ann Lew remains focused on what has defined her career from the beginning: delivering thoughtful, integrated solutions that help organizations work smarter, operate more efficiently, and treat people with dignity in the process.Learn More about Lynn Lew:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lynn-lew Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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