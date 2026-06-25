Outbound MICE Market Growth Is Accelerating Toward USD 1272.2 Billion by 2031

Outbound MICE Market 23454321

Outbound MICE Market (2021 - 2031) By Event Type (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global outbound MICE market generated $225.9billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1272.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.The excellent connectivity with key international destinations to boost the growth of the global outbound MICE market. Thriving international business travel, global tourism, and an increase in the frequency of mouse events such as meetings around the world will create lucrative growth avenues for the global industry. Governments'enacted strict laws on tourism and travel during the COVID-19 to stop spread of virus hindered the growth of the global market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14462 The excellent connectivity with key international destinations, well-regarded support from the service sector, encouraging government policies and regulations, and the quick expansion of the travel and tourism industry are the main factors driving the global outbound MICE market. Additionally, the need for meetings, trade show events, and exhibitions is anticipated to increase as growth of manufacturing and other sectors in emerging economies such as China and India.Business tourism has a niche called MICE tourism. However, it is important to use a broad definition when talking about business. In addition, it covers all kinds of organizations, including associations, universities, non-governmental organizations, and public & semi-public agencies. The expansion of the corporate sector, an increase in FDI activity, and the development of small & medium-sized businesses are just a few of the causes supporting the growth of the global outbound mice market. Moreover, the growth of international business travel, global tourism, and an increase in the frequency of mouse events such as meetings around the world have fostered the outbound MICE market growth during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6a33af2615cc82e97fb937b84300b1a1 However, governments stopped all domestic and international planes, and the MICE and tourism sectors also imposed travel restrictions to stop the spread of corona virus. Governments had to enact stringent regulations on travel and tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to stop the virus's spread. This put a stop to MICE (business incentive, conferencing, and exhibition) travel.For market analysis, the outbound MICE market is segmented into event type and region. By event type, it is segregated into meeting, incentive, convention, and exhibition. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Spain, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14462 Based on region, the market across European continentheld the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifthsof the global outbound MICEmarket share. Moreover, Europe is set to dominate the global outbound MICEmarket share in 2031.Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacificoutbound MICE market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.The key players analyzed in the global outbound MICE industry report include 360 Destination Group, Access Destination Services, ATPI LTD., BCD GROUP (BCD MEETINGS & EVENTS), BI Worldwide, Carlson Wagonlit Travel (CWT Meetings & Events), CIEVENTS, Conference Care Ltd., Creative Group, Inc., CSI DMC, IBTM, ITA Group, MARITZ, Meetings & Incentives Worldwide, Inc., ONE10, LLC, and The Freeman Company, and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.➡️𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:➢ Canada Outbound MICE Market➢ Mexico Outbound MICE Market➢ U.S. Outbound MICE Market

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