El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, along Jersey Rd at Bickley St, is planned to begin the week of July 6th, 2026

Starting the week of July 6th, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase I Project along Jersey Lane at Bickley St in Security-Widefield, CO, near Widefield Elementary. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting.

Closure: The intersection of Jersey Lane at Bickley St will be fully closed.

Detour: See Detour Map for details.

El Paso County to Implement Lane Reductions as Part of Ongoing Stormwater Improvement Project Along North Gate Boulevard

Beginning July 6th, El Paso County will implement lane reductions along North Gate Boulevard between the roundabout east of Interstate 25 and Struthers Road as part of an ongoing stormwater improvement project.

Closure: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction (eastbound and westbound) along North Gate Boulevard within the project limits.

Detour: Drivers should expect minor delays during this work.

El Paso County to Replace the Cross Pan Crossing Cree Drive at the Cree Dr and Seneca Rd Intersection

EL Paso County will be replacing the cross pan crossing Cree Drive at the Cree Dr and Seneca Rd intersection. The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 6 and is expected to be completed in ten working days, weather permitting.

Closure: Cree Dr and Seneca Rd intersection

Detour: Eastbound: Cree Drive from Seneca Rd to Galley Rd. Galley Road from Cree Dr to Peterson Rd. Peterson Road from Galley Rd to Mescalero Dr. Mescalero Drive from Peterson Rd to Cree Dr. Westbound: Seneca Road from Cree Dr to Kachina Dr. Kachina Drive from Seneca Rd to Chippewa Rd. Chippewa Road from Kachina Dr to Cree Dr.

Industry Rd Closure for Full Depth Reclamation, Paving and Bridge Deck Work

Starting July 6th, 2026, Industry Rd will be closed for 3 weeks to complete Bridge Deck Repairs, Full Depth Reclamation and new asphalt paving. The closure will last three weeks and the road is anticipated to be back open on July 24th pending any weather events or other unanticipated delays.

Closure: Industry Rd will be closed at Marksheffel and Capital Dr. There will be a hard closure at the Bridge which is located halfway between Marksheffel and Capital Dr. Besides the hard closure at the bridge, the rest of Industry will be closed to all through traffic but will be open to local and business traffic.

Detour: The Detour Route will be to head south on Capital Dr to Constitution if you are the east side of the closure and if you are on the west side of the closure the detour will be at Marksheffel and you will be able to head north or south from there.

Loy Creek Rd Closure for Asphalt Paving Operations

Starting July 13th, 2026, Loy Creek Rd will be closed for 3 weeks to complete asphalt paving operations. The closure will last three weeks and the road is anticipated to be back open on July 31st pending any weather events or other unanticipated delays. The roadway needs to be closed to complete new asphalt paving due to how narrow the existing road is.

Closure: Loy Creek Rd will be closed where it intersects with Rampart Range on both the north and south ends. The roadway will be closed to all though traffic but any local traffic will be allowed to enter and exit utilizing Loy Creek Rd.

Detour: The detour route will be on Rampart Range Rd. This will allow for through traffic to bypass the closure.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: