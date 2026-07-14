Suzhou-based Bakway Advanced Material ranks #7 globally and #1 in China, recognized for IATF 16949 certification and light-conversion technology.

IATF 16949 is not a standard most sheet manufacturers pursue. For buyers who need traceability across large orders, it is the difference between a qualified supplier and a commodity one.” — Shen Yi, Marketing General Manager, Bakway Advanced Material

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bakway Advanced Material (Suzhou Bakway New Material Co., Ltd.), a polycarbonate sheet manufacturer headquartered in Suzhou, China, has been ranked #1 among Chinese suppliers and #7 globally in the Top 10 Polycarbonate Sheet Manufacturers in the World — 2026 , an independently maintained procurement reference for international buyers evaluating PC sheet sources worldwide.The guide evaluates manufacturers across five criteria: quality certifications, export experience, MOQ flexibility, technical documentation, and responsiveness to international inquiries. Bakway achieved the highest composite score among all China-based manufacturers assessed.Key credentials cited in the ranking:-- IATF 16949 certification — the automotive-grade quality standard applied across all production lines, covering solid, multiwall, and corrugated polycarbonate sheet extrusion-- ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified operations-- Minimum order quantities from 300 kg per SKU, accommodating distributors and project buyers-- Standard lead time of 15 to 25 days, with expedited production available-- Export coverage spanning Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East"Being ranked first among Chinese polycarbonate sheet manufacturers reflects years of investment in both process certification and international service infrastructure," said Shen Yi, Marketing General Manager at Bakway Advanced Material. "IATF 16949 is not a standard most plastic sheet manufacturers pursue — it requires documented process control at every stage. For buyers who need traceability and consistency across large orders, that certification is the difference between a qualified supplier and a commodity one."Bakway produces polycarbonate sheets in widths up to 2,100 mm and custom lengths, with UV-coated, flame-retardant, hard-coat, and optical-grade variants available. Full technical data sheets and pricing are available through the company inquiry portal About Bakway Advanced MaterialSuzhou Bakway New Material Co., Ltd. is an IATF 16949 certified polycarbonate sheet manufacturer with production facilities in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, and commercial branches in Singapore and Indonesia. The company specializes in solid, multiwall, and corrugated polycarbonate sheets for industrial, agricultural, architectural, and automotive applications.

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