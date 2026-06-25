Beacon Behavioral Partners Expands Its Presence in Houston with Opening of Bellaire Intensive Outpatient Program

Behavioral health leader brings adult mental health and substance use treatment to the Greater Houston area

For more than 25 years, our approach has been straightforward: meet patients where they are, remove the barriers that keep people from getting help, and deliver care that actually works.” — Sean Wendell, CEO of Beacon Behavioral Health

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Behavioral Partners , a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S., today announced the opening of Beacon Behavioral Outpatient – Bellaire, an adult Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) serving the Greater Houston area. The program is now accepting patients and referrals at 5205 Spruce Street, Bellaire, TX 77401.The Bellaire IOP provides structured, facility-based mental health and substance use treatment for adults 18 and older who need a higher level of clinical support than traditional outpatient care, but who do not require inpatient hospitalization. The program is designed to treat mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and dual diagnosis needs, with a therapist-driven, group-based approach grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, trauma-informed care, and relapse prevention.“The Greater Houston area has tremendous need for accessible, structured behavioral health care, and we are proud to bring our model here,” said Sean Wendell, CEO, Beacon Behavioral Partners. “For more than 25 years, our approach has been straightforward: meet patients where they are, remove the barriers that keep people from getting help, and deliver care that actually works. That is exactly what the Bellaire IOP is built to do, and we are excited to grow alongside the outstanding providers already serving this community.”The Bellaire opening builds on Beacon Behavioral Partners’ established presence in the Houston area through its partnerships with Hauser Clinic & Associates and Memorial Park Psychiatry, both part of the broader Beacon Behavioral Partners network. Hauser Clinic & Associates has been a cornerstone of psychiatric care in the Houston community for nearly 40 years, led by Dr. Donald E. Hauser, whose family founded the practice and whose grandfather was the first psychiatrist in Texas. Memorial Park Psychiatry, led by Dr. Brams, brings additional depth to the network’s Houston presence, offering comprehensive psychiatric evaluation and treatment to children, adolescents, and adults across the Greater Houston area. Both practices offer advanced treatment options for appropriate patients, with Spravato available at Hauser Clinic & Associates and both TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) and Spravato available at Memorial Park Psychiatry. Together, these partnerships give Beacon Behavioral Partners deep roots in the region as it launches this new level of care.Program details:The Bellaire IOP operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, with patients typically attending three days per week for three hours per day, for approximately nine hours of structured treatment weekly. To remove barriers to care, the program provides free transportation and lunch for all patients. Dr. Brams serves as medical director for the Bellaire IOP, providing physician leadership and oversight for the program.Patients have access to a psychiatrist for evaluation, medical necessity determination, and medication management throughout their enrollment. The program is designed to complement, rather than replace, existing care relationships; patients may continue seeing their current outpatient providers while enrolled.Treatment is appropriate for adults experiencing worsening depression, anxiety, mood symptoms, or trauma; those recently discharged from inpatient care; individuals in substance use recovery or at risk of relapse; and anyone who would benefit from structured clinical support and group therapy.Referral process:Providers may refer patients directly to the Bellaire IOP team by phone or fax. Upon receipt of a referral, the team will contact the patient, coordinate an initial assessment, and arrange transportation when needed. Relevant referral information includes patient fact sheet, clinical details, insurance information, and referring provider contact.The Bellaire IOP team works directly with patients and referring providers to discuss insurance and referral options.Phone: (832) 631-6623Fax: (713) 493-0947Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PMWebsite: beaconbh.com/iop-texas/About Beacon Behavioral PartnersBeacon Behavioral Partners is a physician-driven organization supporting a growing network of independent psychiatric practices across the U.S. They partner with providers to deliver exceptional behavioral healthcare in their communities by removing operational burdens, investing in smart growth, and upholding clinical autonomy. With decades of healthcare management experience and a commitment to data-driven decision-making, their mission is to set the standard for interventional psychiatry through trusted local practices, accountable leadership, and continuous innovation. Beacon helps partners scale sustainably while focusing on what matters most: delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. For more information, visit beaconbhpartners.com.

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