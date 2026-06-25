Clear Health Centers Expands Naturopathic Care in Salt Lake City

Naturopathic Care in Salt Lake City Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Naturopathic Medicine advanced holistic healthcare Salt Lake City Clear Health Centers in Utah

Bioidentical Hormone Replacement and Root-Cause Medicine Now Available Under One Roof in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Health Centers, a naturopathic health care center in Salt Lake City , Utah, has expanded its clinical offerings to include a structured program for Bioidentical Hormone Replacement in Utah. The practice, led by Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, operates from a root-cause framework. It addresses the underlying conditions that contribute to hormonal imbalance, chronic illness, and immune dysfunction.This development reflects a growing demand in Utah for individualized, science-informed naturopathic care. It also responds to the increasing number of patients seeking alternatives to standard hormone therapy protocols.A Practice Built Around Root-Cause MedicineClear Health Centers approaches patient care differently from conventional clinical models. Rather than managing symptoms in isolation, the practice identifies the systems and conditions driving those symptoms.Dr. Haskell draws on naturopathic principles alongside functional medicine diagnostics. This includes comprehensive lab assessment, environmental health evaluation, and individualized treatment planning.The practice currently addresses a range of complex conditions, including:• Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS)• Mold-related illness and biotoxin exposure• Hashimoto's thyroiditis and autoimmune thyroid conditions• Hypothyroidism and thyroid hormone conversion dysfunction• Long COVID and post-viral recovery• Parasitic infections and gut dysbiosis• Hormonal imbalance in both men and womenEach of these areas involves layered biological mechanisms. Clear Health Centers approaches them systematically rather than symptom by symptom.Bioidentical Hormone Replacement: What the Program InvolvesThe newly structured Bioidentical Hormone Replacement program in Utah at Clear Health Centers focuses on restoring hormonal balance through individually compounded formulas. These formulas are designed to closely replicate the molecular structure of hormones the body produces naturally.The program begins with comprehensive hormone testing. This goes beyond standard panels to include free and total hormone levels, metabolite patterns, and relevant cofactors that influence hormone production and conversion.Dr. Haskell develops individualized protocols based on test results and clinical presentation. This may include:• Estrogen and progesterone therapy for perimenopausal and postmenopausal women• Testosterone optimization for men experiencing andropause-related decline• Thyroid and adrenal support where hormonal overlap affects overall function• Ongoing monitoring and protocol adjustment as the patient's physiology respondsThe program does not operate on a fixed or standardized formula. Dosing and delivery methods are tailored to each individual's lab results, symptoms, and health history.""Many patients arrive with years of hormonal symptoms that were never fully evaluated. Comprehensive testing often reveals patterns that explain what standard panels missed.""— Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, Clear Health CentersNaturopathic Medicine in Salt Lake City: A Growing RoleClear Health Centers operates as a naturopathic health care center in Salt Lake City, Utah at a time when patient interest in integrative and root-cause medicine continues to grow.Naturopathic physicians in Utah hold licensure through the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing. Dr. Haskell holds a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine degree and carries training in both conventional diagnostics and naturopathic therapeutics.The practice is designed for patients who have not found resolution through conventional pathways. This includes individuals with complex chronic conditions, those with multiple interacting diagnoses, and those whose labs appear normal despite significant symptoms.The integration of Bioidentical Hormone Replacement alongside other naturopathic services reflects a broader clinical philosophy: that hormonal health does not exist in isolation from gut health, immune function, or toxin burden.How Clear Health Centers Structures Patient CareAppointments at Clear Health Centers are structured to allow thorough evaluation. Initial consultations cover full medical history, environmental exposure history, and a review of prior lab work and diagnoses.From there, Dr. Haskell develops a prioritized treatment plan. This plan identifies which systems require the most immediate attention and sequences interventions accordingly.Follow-up care involves regular reassessment. Lab markers are monitored over time, and protocols are adjusted as patient physiology responds to treatment.The practice does not operate on a visit-based, symptom-by-symptom model. It functions as an ongoing clinical relationship.About Clear Health CentersClear Health Centers is a licensed naturopathic practice located in Salt Lake City , Utah. The practice is led by Dr. Alexander Haskell, ND, who specializes in complex chronic illness, hormonal health, and functional medicine.The practice serves patients across Utah and accepts those dealing with conditions that have not responded adequately to conventional treatment. Services include naturopathic consultations, comprehensive functional lab testing, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement therapy, mold illness treatment, autoimmune thyroid care, MCAS management, and post-infectious recovery protocols.Contact information:Phone: 801.875.9292Email: info@clearhealth.comAddress: 1457 So. Ute Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84108Clinic HoursOpen: Monday Thru Thursday9am to 4:30pm

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