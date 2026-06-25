International Photodynamic Association Highlights Expansion of Photodynamic Therapy in Türkiye at 8th Photodynamic Day

IPA logo

The integration of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy into surgical pathways represents a meaningful advancement in infection prevention.” — Dr. Nicolas Loebel, Ondine Biomedical Inc

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) convened global leaders in photodynamic therapy (PDT) at the 8th Photodynamic Day, held at Acıbadem University in Ataşehir, Istanbul, highlighting the continued development of PDT in Türkiye and its growing clinical relevance internationally. Hosted by Professor Fabienne Dumoulin, the meeting brought together clinicians, researchers, and innovators to explore emerging applications of photodynamic therapy across a range of medical fields.The conference underscored Türkiye’s strategic expansion as a center for advanced medical care and international patient access, with growing recognition of the country’s clinical infrastructure, cost-effective delivery models, and role in fostering innovation in photomedicine.Among the highlights of the conference were keynote presentations from Dr. Colin Hopper, MD, FRCS (Ed), FDS, President of the IPA, Dr. Nicolas Loebel, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ondine Biomedical Inc and Professor Hasan, past President of the IPA. Dr. Hopper spoke to the global progress of PDT research and the importance of advancing evidence-based clinical adoption through collaboration across scientific and medical communities.Dr. Loebel delivered an invited lecture on antimicrobial photodynamic therapy (aPDT) and its application in reducing surgical site and critical care (ICU) infections. His presentation highlighted the potential for antimicrobial photodynamic approaches to improve patient outcomes, support infection prevention strategies to improve hospital efficiencies, and address growing concerns around antimicrobial resistance. Dr. Loebel also presented results from STERIWAVE nasal photodisinfection studies including updates from the LANTERN Phase 3 pivotal trial to clinicians in attendance, including representatives from Acıbadem Healthcare Group, one of Türkiye’s leading global healthcare providers.“The integration of antimicrobial photodynamic therapy into surgical pathways represents a meaningful advancement in infection prevention,” said Dr. Loebel. “As healthcare systems globally seek solutions that are both clinically effective and economically sustainable, PDT offers a compelling non-antibiotic approach that is clinician-led and does not generate resistance.”Professor Tayyaba Hasan, PhD, shared updates from key PDT clinical trials and recent developments from her laboratory at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Hasan is a Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology at Harvard-MIT.The meeting also showcased Türkiye’s growing importance in the global healthcare landscape. With strong clinical infrastructure and a rising profile in medical tourism, Türkiye presents a significant opportunity for the broader adoption and advancement of PDT technologies. Professor Dumoulin noted that the expansion of photodynamic therapy in Türkiye reflects both scientific progress and a commitment to innovative, patient-centered care.The 8th Photodynamic Day marks an important step in strengthening regional and international collaboration across the IPA community. Türkiye will host the 20th World Congress of the International Photodynamic Association July 12-16, 2027.About the International Photodynamic Association:The International Photodynamic Association (IPA), founded in 1986, is a global scientific organization dedicated to advancing the research, clinical development, and dissemination of photodynamic medicine, including photodynamic therapy, photodynamic disinfection, photoimmunotherapy, and photodiagnosis. With a worldwide network of researchers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, and industry partners, the IPA serves as a key platform for sharing scientific progress and translating innovation into clinical practice. Its Istanbul symposium highlights Türkiye’s growing role in photodynamic research and provides an important forum for international collaboration, scientific exchange, and the advancement of light-based approaches to improving patient care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.