Cambodian Attorney Urges Focus on Wealth Preservation as First-Generation Fortunes Mature

Samantha Yem

Family offices, succession planning and responsible capital allocation will define the kingdom’s next economic chapter, Samantha Yem says

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a generation of Cambodian business founders approaches retirement, attorney Samantha Yem is urging the country’s first wave of wealth creators to focuson preserving their fortunes through family offices, succession planning and disciplined investing rather than chasing speculative ventures. In a new commentary, Yem argued that Cambodia has entered a different economic chapter after three decades defined by entrepreneurship and rapid growth. For successful families, the pressing question is no longer how to build wealth but how to protect it. “Cambodia’s next economic challenge is not creating wealth. It is ensuring that wealth survives,” Yem said. Most affluent Cambodian families remain first-generation wealth creators who built their fortunesrather than inherited them. Their businesses span agriculture, banking, manufacturing, construction, real estate, hospitality, logistics and trade — sectors that generated jobs, tax revenue and sustainable cash flow while contributing directly to national development. That generation is now aging, and a growing number of founders are confronting difficult questions about who will run the family business, how assets should be transferred and how to prepare heirs to act as responsible stewards rather than passive beneficiaries.Those questions, Yem wrote, mark the start of Cambodia’s first major generational wealth transition. She pointed to established financial centers — Singapore, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and the United States — where wealthy families rely on family offices, trusts and formal governance to manage assets across generations. Singapore in particular has seen sharp growth in family office registrations in recent years as families seek stability, legalcertainty and professional oversight. The trend reflects a basic lesson, in Yem’s view: creating wealth and preserving it require different skills. “The entrepreneur who successfully builds a company may not possess the structures required to preserve that wealth for future generations,” she said.Yem also warned against the growing pull of speculative investment. Cambodian investors increasingly face pitches for technology startups, digital platforms, artificial intelligence ventures, fintech, blockchain projects and venture funds, often wrapped in promises of future unicorns and billion-dollar valuations. Innovation is essential to keeping Cambodia competitive, she added, but she draws a sharp distinction between innovation and speculation. “Innovation solves problems. Speculation often sells possibilities.” History repeatedly shows the same pattern, according to the commentary: capital becomes abundant, valuations climb, future growth becomes the main thesis and fundamentals fade until questions about profitability and cash flow return. The dot-com collapse, cryptocurrency surges and other boom-and-bust cycles all point to one conclusion: valuation is not the same as value.The more important issue, Yem maintains, is whether capital is being allocated effectively. Every dollar represents a choice between productive sectors those that create jobs, exports and infrastructure — and speculative bets on future valuations. Cambodia still faces significant development needs in agriculture, food processing, healthcare, technical education, tourism, renewable energy, manufacturing and logistics, and technology should support those priorities rather than become detached from them.Against that backdrop, interest in family offices and wealth governance is rising in Cambodia. Yem frames the shift not as a luxury for the very wealthy but as a natural step for a maturing economy: a single structure that can handle asset protection, succession planning, governance, investment oversight, education and philanthropy while steering families away from reactive decisions and toward disciplined planning. The greatest threat to family fortunes is often internal, not external. Poor succession planning, family conflict, weak governance, concentrated risk and undisciplined investing have erased fortunes within a generation or two throughout history — a pattern Yem captures with the familiar maxim that the first generation creates wealth, the second preserves it and the third spends it.“Wealth is fragile,” she said. “Without planning, even substantial fortunes can disappear.” Cambodia can avoid that outcome by learning from international experience, the commentary contends, though doing so will require a cultural shift from accumulation to stewardship and from short-term excitement to long-term thinking. How wealth is preserved and invested is a national economic issue, not merely a private concern, because it shapes employment, capital formation, philanthropy, social mobility and long-term development. Cambodia’s prosperity, Yem concludes, will depend not only on how much wealth is created but on how wisely it is managed and passed on. “The true measure of wealth is not how much is accumulated during one lifetime,” she said. “It ishow much value continues to benefit future generations.”About Samantha YemSamantha Yem is a Cambodian-American attorney and the founder and managing partner of SK Law Office, a Phnom Penh-based corporate and foreign investment law firm. She is also co-founder of SK & Scott Law Firm PC in Washington, D.C., a strategic legal practice focused on international business,cross-border transactions and global investment matters.Yem advises foreign investors, multinational corporations, developers and entrepreneurs on market entry, investment structuring, real estate acquisitions, regulatory compliance, immigration and complex commercial transactions in Cambodia. She writes and comments regularly on legal, economic and publicpolicy issues affecting Cambodia’s development, foreign direct investment and regional integration.For more information, contact info@sk-laws.com or visit www.sk-laws.com

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