Not-From-Concentrate Juice Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 5% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Not-From-Concentrate Juice Market Report 2026– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The not-from-concentrate juice market is gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more natural beverage options. With evolving preferences and advancements in production and packaging, this market is set to experience steady growth in the upcoming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving expansion, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of not-from-concentrate juices.

Steady Growth and Market Size Projections for the Not-From-Concentrate Juice Market

The market for not-from-concentrate juice has witnessed robust growth recently. It is forecasted to increase from $20.9 billion in 2025 to $22.05 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This positive momentum stems from a shift among consumers away from carbonated beverages toward natural drinks, alongside the growth of organized retail channels offering packaged juices. Factors such as the expansion of fruit processing facilities, improvements in cold chain logistics, rising urban populations, and busier lifestyles encouraging ready-to-drink consumption have all contributed to this growth.

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Outlook and Opportunities in the Not-From-Concentrate Juice Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further and reach $27.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. Key contributors to this growth include increasing demand for functional and fortified juices, a growing emphasis on sustainable and recyclable packaging, and the rise of personalized nutrition and fruit-based wellness products. The expansion of premium juice brands in emerging markets, coupled with investments in advanced fruit sourcing and processing technologies, is also supporting market development. Important trends predicted to shape the market include premiumization driven by consumer preference for fresh, natural beverages, wider adoption of clean-label and additive-free products, and a surge in cold-pressed juices that retain more nutrients. Additionally, there is growing demand for sugar-reduced and no-added-sugar options, alongside innovations in preservation methods like high pressure processing, which helps maintain freshness while extending shelf life.

Understanding Not-From-Concentrate Juice and Its Appeal

Not-from-concentrate juice is made by directly extracting juice from fresh fruits with minimal processing, avoiding concentration or reconstitution. It typically undergoes pasteurization to ensure safety while preserving the natural flavor, aroma, and nutritional content. This type of juice offers a fresher, more authentic taste that appeals especially to health-focused consumers who prioritize quality and nutrient retention.

View the full not-from-concentrate juice market report:

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Health Consciousness as a Primary Driver of Market Expansion

One of the strongest growth drivers for the not-from-concentrate juice market is the rising health consciousness among consumers. This refers to a growing awareness and commitment to maintaining both physical and mental well-being through healthier lifestyle choices. Access to health information via digital platforms has empowered people to make more informed decisions about their diets and overall wellness. Not-from-concentrate juices support this trend by delivering higher levels of natural nutrients and antioxidants, due to their minimal processing and absence of concentrate reconstitution.

Increased Health Awareness Boosting Demand for NFC Juice

To illustrate, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a nonprofit based in the US, reported that 54% of Americans currently follow a specific diet. Interest in increasing protein intake has also steadily grown, from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, and reaching 71% in 2024. This heightened attention to nutrition and wellness is directly contributing to the expanding consumer base for not-from-concentrate juices.

Regional Market Leaders in Not-From-Concentrate Juice

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the not-from-concentrate juice market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market analysis encompasses multiple global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the worldwide market landscape.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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