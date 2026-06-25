More Than 4,500 Global Leaders Gather in London for Final Day of ARC Conference on Rebuilding Western Civilization

The conference's closing sessions focus on how responsible citizens can renew the institutions, values and culture that enable human and societal flourishing.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 4,500 leaders representing over 80 countries have gathered in London for the final day of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship's (ARC) third annual conference, capping three days of conversations on renewing the ideas, institutions and principles that have enabled free societies to flourish.

Titled “The Age of Reconstruction,” this year’s conference convenes politicians, business executives, entrepreneurs, academics, faith leaders and cultural innovators around a shared conviction: that the future will be shaped not by decline or division, but by responsible citizens with the courage to lead, build and serve.

Over the past two days, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Victor Glover, Baroness Hilary Cass, Nick Freitas and Ross Douthat have joined hundreds of global leaders in calling for renewed confidence in the principles that have long underpinned the West—human dignity, liberty, responsibility, free enterprise and the institutions that enable individuals, families and nations to flourish.

Today’s speakers include Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers, Arthur Brooks, Eric Metaxas, Seth Dillon, Scott Tinker, Scott Harrison and Baroness Philippa Stroud, who will explore how faith, freedom of speech and religion, strong families, entrepreneurship and courageous leadership can rebuild institutional trust, strengthen communities, and offer a hopeful vision for the future.

Highlighted speeches include:

Speaker Mike Johnson: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069810550310088772

Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2070078171639128361

Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069409605822665208

Gov. Glenn Youngkin: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069745928295055756

Ross Douthat: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069782727780364646

Nick Freitas: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069464261449986182

Michael Shellenberger: https://x.com/ARC_Conference/status/2069716395315601492

Founded in 2023, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship is an international movement with a vision for a better world where empowered citizens take responsibility and work together to bring flourishing and prosperity to their families, communities and nations. Conference livestream and replay can be accessed at: https://www.arc-conference.com/livestream. For media inquiries or to request live interview requests from the conference, contact Press@VitaminDPublicRelations.com

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