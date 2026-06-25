Craftoria by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Design Award

Craftoria

Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Receives Bronze A' Design Award for Craftoria Brand Identity Rebranding Project

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Craftoria, a brand identity created by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira , as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition places Craftoria among a select group of designs acknowledged by one of the highly respected and well-recognized competitions in the field of graphic design. The A' Design Award evaluates entries through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, ensuring that recognized works demonstrate genuine merit. For Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira, this achievement reflects a thoughtful approach to rebranding a product line that had already sold more than 100,000 units. The award highlights the careful balance of historical inspiration and contemporary aesthetics realized within the Craftoria visual system.The recognition of Craftoria holds relevance for the broader graphic design community and for consumers who increasingly seek meaningful, tactile experiences in a digital world. By repositioning paint-by-numbers kits as a sophisticated and meditative activity, the project responds to contemporary wellness trends and the growing demand for mindful, accessible creative pursuits. The design demonstrates how visual identity can elevate a commodity product into a giftable, premium lifestyle object. Industry practitioners may find the project's integration of color psychology, unboxing prototyping, and visual ethnography research instructive. For customers, the result is a brand experience that combines emotional resonance with practical engagement.Craftoria draws inspiration from the art scene of the 1920s, employing a refined serif wordmark paired with an approachable sans-serif and a hand-drawn Victorian hand illustration within the logo. A sunburst pattern represents the spark of creativity, while the illustrated hand serves as both literal and metaphorical invitation to manual, tactile creation. A central innovation lies in the mailer packaging: a muted, pastel-toned exterior conceals a high-contrast, richly colored interior, creating a surprise unboxing experience. This structural design formalizes the transition from the everyday world into a vibrant space of creative focus. The system bridges nostalgic craftsmanship with modern lifestyle design throughout.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions within Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira's practice, reinforcing the value of research-led branding and experiential packaging. The achievement serves as encouragement to continue exploring the intersection of historical art movements and modern wellness rituals. It also affirms the merit of blending decorative heritage with contemporary clean aesthetics, an approach that may inspire further exploration across related projects. This recognition stands as motivation for continued dedication to thoughtful, considered design work.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional details regarding the project and its designer are available.About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer specialized in brand design since 2014, focusing on high quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services. Recognized as an award-winning designer, she delivers work that elevates brands through a 360° brand approach she developed, enabling her to forge brands that resonate and captivate. Her portfolio includes esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev. With a decade of international experience, she prioritizes client satisfaction above all. Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira is based in France.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, brand identity enhancement, and attention to detail, recognized works reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers. These designs combine strong technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill, achieving a considered balance of form and function. The designation acknowledges professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are recognized for quality work that contributes meaningful improvements to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the graphic design and visual communication industries to feature their creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://designawardgraphic.com

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