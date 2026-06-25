Thomas Stonewell Marks 200th Produced Track with Satirical Album 'Donnie B. Goode and Friends

Donnie B Goode Album cover as featured across streaming platforms After a charity performance, Thomas Stonewell (left) and Angelika Bozi (right) stand together as part of the ACS mentoring program he leads.

Renowned producer, composer, and multi-disciplinary artist Thomas Stonewell (Atomm) has dropped his milestone 30th musical release, Donnie B. Goode and Friends.

We Art” — Thomas Stonewell

GYőR, HUNGARY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Stonewell (Atomm) has officially dropped his milestone 30th musical release, Donnie B. Goode and Friends. Now available across all major global streaming and retail platforms via Ditto Music, the project serves as a monumental achievement for the artist, pushing his total catalog of produced tracks past the impressive 200-song mark.Accompanying the highly anticipated launch is a vibrant, animated cartoon music video for the title track, "DONNIE BE GOOD!", which can be viewed directly on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI1Uxujpyes Authentic Artistry Over AI: A Real Vocal ImpressionIn an era increasingly dominated by generative AI, Stonewell delivers a refreshing masterclass in authentic performance. A key highlight of the title song is the distinct, deeply recognizable voice delivering the satirical lyrics. The publisher and artist emphasize that what listeners hear is entirely free of AI voice cloning; it is a genuine, live-recorded vocal impression performed entirely by Thomas Stonewell himself. This dedication to traditional performance adds a rare layer of genuine human craft and artistic depth to the comedic presentation.A Breath of Fresh Air in Global SatireIn a world weighed down by heavy headlines, Donnie B. Goode and Friends arrives as a much-needed breath of fresh air. The album approaches complex global anxieties—ranging from turbulent economic issues to the looming shadow of international conflict—from a perspective designed to help listeners release steam through the power of dark humor and musical sophistication.Far from a simple political critique, the record is a deeply layered conceptual work. Stonewell masterfully recontextualizes both contemporary political figures and historical and fictional characters, placing them in an entirely unexpected, humanizing, and often absurd light. From modern satire to legendary personas, the narratives challenge conventional views while remaining immensely entertaining.A Masterclass in Genre FusionSonically, the album is anchored by Stonewell’s signature, calming baritone voice, which provides a grounding, steady presence amidst the lyrical chaos. The record seamlessly weaves together an intricate tapestry of roots music, delivering a brilliant style fusion of deep Blues, raw Rock, and storytelling Country.The tracklist includes standouts such as:Donnie B. GoodeEngine to a MuleAin't No More RomeoHamlet's Eight Miles To the ClubDesdemona - Put the Pillow DownWhy Put InTuna Tuna RumAbout the ArtistThomas Stonewell is a prolific creative force, mentor, and the visionary founder behind the Auróra Kreatív Stúdió, an organization dedicated to fostering independent artistic talent. Known for his philosophy of placing creative complexity above simplicity, Stonewell has built an expansive international catalog spanning diverse genres, global book publishing imprints, and conceptual multimedia art. With Donnie B. Goode and Friends, he cements his status as one of the most versatile and productive independent creators today.Stream Donnie B. Goode and Friends now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and all major platforms via the officialSmartLink: https://ditto.fm/donnie-b-goode-and-friends Media Contact:Stonewell ProductionsSTONEWELL EMPIRE LIMITED Company Number: 16819808Registered Office: Unit 82a James Carter Road, Mildenhall, Bury St. Edmunds, England, IP28 7DEWebsite: www.stonewellart.com

Official Music video of Donnie B. Goode

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