Hobot Sp10 iScraper by Hobot Technology Inc. Wins Bronze in A' Appliance Industry Awards

Hobot Sp10 iScraper

Window Cleaning Robot With Patented Spray-Sweep-Scrape System Recognized for Streak-Free Glass Finishing

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Hobot Sp10 iScraper by Hobot Technology Inc. as a Bronze winner within the Home Appliances Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design recognitions, organized as an international and juried competition that evaluates entries across all industries. Within the home appliance field, the A' Design Award is regarded as a highly respected and well-recognized distinction, awarded following a rigorous and impartial evaluation process. This achievement positions Hobot Sp10 iScraper among a select group of designs acknowledged for thoughtful development and practical merit. The recognition affirms the dedication and technical skill behind the awarded work.The A' Home Appliances Design Award carries significance that extends beyond the recipient, offering value to the broader industry and to potential customers seeking reliable, well-engineered cleaning solutions. The Hobot Sp10 iScraper responds to a clear demand for safer and more effective automated maintenance of vertical and inclined glass surfaces. By replicating the techniques of professional window cleaners, the design aligns with current expectations for robotic appliances that combine convenience with consistent, professional-grade results. Users benefit from reduced manual effort and improved safety, while the industry gains a reference point for elevated performance standards. This combination of utility and innovation illustrates the practical relevance of the awarded work.The Hobot Sp10 iScraper is distinguished by its patented Spray-Sweep-Scrape sequence, which transforms robotic window cleaning into a complete glass finishing process. Dual ultra-wide nozzles release a wind-resistant mist to loosen dirt, a thick microfiber pad scrubs contaminants uniformly, and dual auto-lifting blades use the trailing edge for streak-free water removal. Edge-Leakage sensors detect sub-5mm gaps on frameless windows for enhanced safety, supported by five sensors with adaptive algorithms. A brushless DC motor generates 6000 Pa of static suction, while HNBR caterpillar belts maintain traction on glass inclined from 7 to 100 degrees. Modular 3.5 mm high-tension silicone scraper blades, validated across more than 1000 cycles, allow long-term maintenance and reliable performance.This recognition provides meaningful momentum for Hobot Technology Inc. as the company continues to refine robotic cleaning solutions. The Bronze A' Design Award may inform future design directions, encouraging further exploration of cleaning physics, fluid dynamics, and sensor-based safety systems. The transition from conventional wiping devices toward engineered glass finishing reflects a benchmark that can guide subsequent projects. For the Hobot team, this acknowledgment serves as encouragement to maintain a commitment to careful engineering and user-centered innovation.Team MembersHobot Sp10 iScraper was developed by the team at Hobot Technology Inc., with contributions from George Chao, Jerry Wu, Roger Lin, Charles Lin, Homer Change, and Edward Huang, whose collective expertise in robotics, engineering, and product design supported the realization of the patented Spray-Sweep-Scrape system and Edge-Leakage sensor technology.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its development, and the team behind it at the dedicated page created by the A' Design Award.About Hobot Technology Inc.Focused on innovation, Hobot has been a pioneer of the window cleaning robot market since its inception in 2010. Committed to the mission "Make Your Home Smarter," the Hobot team develops proprietary technologies by merging IoT and smart home features into Hobot Window Cleaning Robots and Legee Vacuum-Mop Robots. Born from distinctive technology and broad experience, Hobot products have continually advanced the way people clean for over a decade. Hobot Technology Inc. is based in Taiwan (China).About Hobot, the Robotic Cleaning BrandHobot is a global innovator in robotic cleaning solutions, dedicated to making glass maintenance safer, smarter, and more efficient. Founded in 2010 by George Chao, Hobot was born from a compelling need to eliminate the difficulty and risk of cleaning large, hard-to-reach windows; George engineered the company's first window-cleaning robot, an invention that earned international recognition, including a Gold Medal at the iENA exhibition. With a strong engineering heritage, Hobot leverages deep expertise in precision hardware and consumer electronics to develop advanced robotic systems that replicate professional cleaning techniques. By integrating proprietary motion control, suction technology, and intelligent cleaning algorithms, Hobot delivers consistent, streak-free results with minimal user effort. Today, Hobot offers a diverse portfolio of robotic cleaning solutions and has established a presence in over 40 countries, redefining how people maintain their living and working spaces.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Home Appliances Design category, evaluation criteria include innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, durability and longevity, integration with smart technology, safety features, and environmental impact reduction, among others. This recognition acknowledges the skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Designs receiving this designation are noted for professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights the effective balance of form and function, offering solutions that contribute to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes participants from across the home appliance industry, including designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, home appliance industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://good-designer.net

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