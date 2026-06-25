Light In Dark by Kan Hui Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Light In Dark

A' Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award Recognizes Kan Hui for an Inventive Residential Interior

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Light In Dark by Kan Hui as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This recognition acknowledges Light In Dark as a thoughtfully developed example of good design, evaluated against rigorous, pre-established criteria. The honor highlights the careful planning and skillful execution that distinguish the project. For practitioners across the interior design community, such recognition serves as a meaningful benchmark of quality and creativity.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds relevance not only for Kan Hui but also for the broader interior industry and the people who inhabit thoughtfully designed spaces. Light In Dark addresses a common contemporary challenge: creating a sense of openness within a compact residential unit. By integrating storage solutions and adaptive lighting, the project aligns with current trends toward personalized, multifunctional living environments. The design demonstrates how careful material selection and layered illumination can meet practical needs without compromising comfort. These qualities offer useful reference points for designers, homeowners, and other stakeholders seeking functional and refined interiors.Light In Dark pairs gray and black elements with varied lighting effects to establish distinct atmospheres throughout the home, an approach reflected in its name. Amber tones serve as a balancing element within the predominantly dark palette, adding warmth and visual contrast. Each room features independent lighting, breaking away from single-source limitations and adapting to different activities and times of day. Storage is integrated discreetly through glass doors, a raised platform, and a combination cabinet, allocating the master bedroom for clothing and Room A for displaying the homeowner's collectibles, while the living room showcases trophies and medals. Every material was selected for its tactile quality, and a smart panel governs the lighting scene modes.This recognition through the A' Design Award may encourage Kan Hui and the team at Arm Studio to continue exploring the interplay of darkness, light, and material in residential design. The honor offers motivation to refine personalized approaches that respond closely to each client's lifestyle and collections. By demonstrating that gray and black palettes can feel inviting rather than oppressive, the project may inspire further experimentation within the studio's future work. Such recognition supports ongoing dedication to thoughtful detail and quality of life.Interested parties may learn more about Light In Dark, view its details, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. Further engagement and inquiries are welcomed through the official channels listed there.About Kan HuiKan Hui, Creative Director of Arm Studio, is a designer and business owner based in Hong Kong, China. With over a decade of experience in interior design, his team demonstrates professionalism and reliability, paying close attention to every detail and dedicating care to each step of the design process. Their designs pursue not only aesthetic form but also strive to enhance quality of life, ensuring that every space truly reflects the needs and tastes of its inhabitants.About Arm Studio LimitedArm Studio Limited is a Hong Kong interior design company offering one-stop interior design and custom furniture services. This young, dedicated, and continuously improving firm has established a firm foothold in Hong Kong's highly competitive market. Guided by the principles of artistry, reliability, and mindfulness, the team firmly believes in the importance of aesthetics and meticulous attention to detail. Their designs not only pursue visual beauty but also strive to enhance the quality of life, ensuring that every space truly reflects the needs and taste of its inhabitants.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and attention to detail. This recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and resourceful use of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designs are regarded as professional and innovative works that blend form and function effectively. The designation reflects a notable achievement, highlighting solutions that offer quality of life improvements and have the potential to influence industry standards positively.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel composed of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior projects that benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interior-design-competitions.com

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