Matisse Blue by Nataliya Naymark Wins Bronze in A' Design Award

Matisse Blue

Nataliya Naymark Receives Bronze A' Design Award in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design for Matisse Blue

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Matisse Blue, a modular floor lamp created by Nataliya Naymark , as a Bronze winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized recognitions in the field of lighting design, drawing entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands across many countries. This designation acknowledges Matisse Blue for its thoughtful development, creative use of materials, and careful balance of form and function. The recognition places the work among a selection of designs noted for professional execution and considered contribution to the lighting field. Matisse Blue translates a fine art reference into a functional lighting object suitable for contemporary interiors.The Bronze A' Design Award for Matisse Blue holds relevance for both the lighting industry and the people who live with lighting products every day. As interest grows in modular and adaptable home objects, Matisse Blue addresses a practical need by allowing users to change the height and density of the lamp over time. The design reflects current attention to durable, light-diffusing materials and considered thermal management. By combining color as an independent design system with measured light distribution, the work aligns with evolving standards in residential lighting. For users, this offers a lamp that can grow and adapt rather than remaining fixed.Matisse Blue is a modular floor lamp composed of drop-shaped shades arranged on a metal core. Each part attaches to a central spine and is illuminated by internal led strips placed along the upper curve, leaving the lower portion of each shade in shadow to create a sense of depth. The blue volumes, shaped like leaves or petals, are inspired by the paper cut-outs of Henri Matisse and follow a natural growth pattern along a dark stem. The frame is steel with a matte black finish, while the shades are heat-formed from tyvek, a material chosen for its strength and its ability to diffuse light evenly while resembling hand-cut art paper. Simple attachments allow the lamp to appear as though it is expanding naturally.This Bronze A' Design Award recognition may encourage further exploration of modular lighting systems and the translation of two-dimensional art into three-dimensional illuminated forms within the studio's practice. The result of research into color and light technology, full-scale modeling, and material calibration, Matisse Blue demonstrates an approach that can inform future projects connecting heritage references with contemporary production methods. The recognition serves as motivation for continued experimentation in balancing artistic inspiration with everyday utility. It supports ongoing work that links cultural memory with scalable, durable design solutions.Team MembersMatisse Blue was designed by Nataliya Naymark, who led the concept, research, material experimentation, and the development of the modular structure and light calibration.Interested parties may learn more about Matisse Blue, view its details, and discover more about its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Nataliya NaymarkNataliya Naymark is an independent interdisciplinary designer based in Israel, working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. Her work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework in her projects, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications.About NNaymark.designNNaymark Design is an independent interdisciplinary design practice working across furniture, lighting, ceramic systems, and sculptural objects. The studio's work is grounded in historical research and cultural memory, translating references from the Russian avant-garde and early modernism into contemporary form. Geometry functions as a structural framework, while color operates as an independent design system. Each project integrates spatial logic, material experimentation, and production awareness, connecting heritage with scalable contemporary applications.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Evaluations consider criteria such as innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability and energy efficiency, material selection, light quality and consistency, durability, safety considerations, thermal management, and visual comfort. Designs recognized with this title reflect thoughtful development and informed use of materials and technology. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to combine form and function effectively while offering solutions that improve daily life. It is a highly regarded achievement that acknowledges professional execution and considered contribution to industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that welcomes participants including lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands across the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, lighting industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluated against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition spans all industries and is open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://goldenlightingawards.com

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