Foreign Minister Đurić Meets with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Counterpart in Panama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States in Panama City.

Minister Đurić noted that, in addition to enjoying good and friendly bilateral relations, Serbia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are united by their shared commitment to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He also expressed his gratitude for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' support on Serbia's issues of highest national importance.

The Serbian Foreign Minister emphasized Serbia's interest in intensifying political dialogue and facilitating high-level exchanges, extending an invitation to Minister Bramble to visit Serbia.

Addressing bilateral cooperation, Minister Đurić pointed to the potential for strengthening ties in the field of education through Serbia's "The World in Serbia" scholarship programme for international students. He invited young people from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to apply to pursue their studies in Serbia.

Minister Đurić also welcomed the decision of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in Expo 2027 Belgrade, emphasizing that Serbia would be pleased to host the delegation of this friendly country and provide an opportunity to showcase its potential at the forthcoming Specialized Exhibition.

The two ministers also discussed enhancing cooperation within the regional organizations of Latin America and the Caribbean, with a view to further strengthening ties between Serbia and those geographically distant, yet friendly, countries.