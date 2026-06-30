TopGrass Joins Forces with Trinity Lawns to Bring Expert Lawn Care Services to Homes In Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire

TopGrass delivers top-rated, professional lawn care with flexible, great-value packages across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

ROYSTON, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TopGrass , the UK's leading independent, family-run lawn care company and a long-standing member of the UK Lawn Care Association (UKLCA), is delighted to announce that Trinity Lawns, the specialist independent lawn care provider based in Royston, has officially joined forces with TopGrass, strengthening professional lawn care services across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.Tony Earls, owner of Trinity Lawns in Royston, has partnered with Tom Arnold and his family, the owners behind TopGrass. The collaboration combines decades of lawn care experience and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional, professional lawn treatment services to homeowners across the region.By bringing Trinity Lawns' established Royston base into the TopGrass network, the company can position fully-trained technicians closer to the communities they serve, reducing travel times, increasing appointment availability, and providing a more responsive service for customers booking seasonal lawn treatments, scarification, aeration, weed control, and moss removal.A legacy of lawn care expertiseTrinity Lawns has served customers across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire since 2007, providing nearly two decades of dedicated lawn care from its Royston base. Founded by Tony Earls, the business built a strong reputation for treating every customer, and every lawn, with genuine care. Tony has been part of the lawn care industry since 2003, inspired by a visit to the Ipswich Garden Show.A new chapter for two family-run lawn care businessesTom Arnold, CEO and Co-Founder of TopGrass, said: "Welcoming Trinity Lawns into the TopGrass family is a real privilege. Tony has built something special in Royston, and the care he's shown his customers is exactly the standard we set ourselves. As a long-standing member of the UK Lawn Care Association, our mission has always been to bring genuinely professional lawn care to people's gardens, the same standard you'd expect on a sports turf or championship green. This partnership lets us do that for even more homeowners across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire."Tony Earls, founder of Trinity Lawns, added: "Handing over Trinity Lawns was a big decision, and it was important that my customers and team would be in safe hands. From the first conversation with Tom and his family, I knew TopGrass shared the same values I've built this business on since 2007. I'm confident our customers will continue to receive the expert, friendly lawn care they've come to expect."Continuity for customers and staffFollowing Tony's retirement, his experienced, long-standing team will join TopGrass, bringing local knowledge and lawn care expertise. TopGrass has also taken over the Trinity Lawns depot in Royston, strengthening its operational presence. With many of the team living nearby, shorter travel distances will help reduce the company's carbon footprint as it works towards Net Zero emissions by 2050.Lawn care packages now available across Hertfordshire and CambridgeshireFor homeowners searching for trusted, local lawn care near them, from Royston to Stevenage, Baldock, Letchworth Garden City, Hitchin, Buntingford, Melbourn, and the wider Cambridge area, the new depot puts a fully-trained TopGrass team on the doorstep. Customers can choose the package that best suits their lawn and budget:Basic Package: the essentials for lawns new to professional care, built around TopGrass's Annual Lawn Care Programme of seasonal fertilisation, water conserver application, and targeted weed and moss treatments. From £13.54 per month, including labour, materials, and VAT.Standard Package: TopGrass's most recommended option, combining every Basic treatment with lawn aeration to relieve compaction.Enhanced Package: for lawns battling moss and thatch, adding tailored scarification, aeration, and overseeding to bring tired grass back to its best. From around £24.71 per month.With no long-term contracts and the freedom to start any time of year, expert lawn care across Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire has never been more accessible.About TopGrassFounded in 2005 by Tom Arnold and Ian de Courcy, TopGrass is the UK's leading independent, family-run lawn care company, providing professional lawn treatment services across the Midlands and South East of England. TopGrass now operates from four depots, including a new Chelmsford depot opened in 2026. TopGrass is BASIS Lawn Assured, all technicians have passed the Government NPTC test, and the company is working towards Net Zero emissions by 2050.

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