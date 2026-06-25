Wadi Al Muluk: The Crown Jewel of Arabian Perfumery

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every great kingdom has a story. Every king leaves behind a legacy. Inspired by the grandeur of ancient Arabian royalty and the timeless beauty of the legendary Valleys of Kings, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group introduces its new Wadi Al Muluk perfume collection a tribute to power, elegance and prestige.Established in Dubai, UAE in 1954, the Group has spent more than seven decades preserving the rich traditions of Arabian perfumery while continuously redefining luxury through innovation and craftsmanship. Wadi Al Muluk perfume is the latest expression of that enduring legacy, created for today's discerning fragrance connoisseurs.The fragrance opens with a vibrant blend of Bergamot, Orange, and Mandarin, leading into a sophisticated heart of Pink Pepper and Pepper. It concludes with an elegant base of Neroli, Nutmeg, Cardamom, and Vetiver Oil, creating a rich, long-lasting composition that balances freshness, warmth, and depth.Presented in a striking bottle crowned with a majestic tiger-inspired cap, Wadi Al Muluk symbolizes strength, courage, and nobility. Every detail of its design reflects Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group's dedication to luxury, craftsmanship, and artistic excellence."Wadi Al Muluk was born from a desire to capture the essence of royalty and transform it into a contemporary fragrance experience," said Mr. Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group. "Every bottle represents a journey through Arabian heritage, where tradition, artistry, and innovation come together to create something truly exceptional for fragrance lovers around the world."Designed for men and women who appreciate authenticity, refinement, and timeless elegance, Wadi Al Muluk combines Arabian heritage with contemporary luxury, offering a fragrance experience that leaves a lasting impression.Wadi Al Muluk is now available at all Shaikh Saeed Perfumes and Al Hunaidi Perfume stores across the UAE. For added convenience, the collection can also be purchased online at www.shaikhsaeed.com . Reflecting the global appeal of Arabian perfumery, the collection is also available in key international markets, including the United States, Africa, the GCC and other select destinations worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.