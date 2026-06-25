Gansu Constar Technology Group Powers Beauty Brands Worldwide with Premium Constar Contact Lens Private Label Solutions

BAIYIN, GANSU, CHINA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the rapidly expanding global beauty and eye fashion market, Gansu Constar Technology Group is empowering private label brands with premium, regulatory-compliant contact lens solutions. Its flagship Constar contact lens portfolio enables beauty entrepreneurs, distributors, and retailers to launch differentiated products quickly and confidently across international markets.Meeting Surging Demand for Personalized Eye WearConsumer interest in colored, natural-look, and specialty contact lenses continues to grow, driven by social media trends, cosplay culture, and everyday fashion enhancement. Private label programs allow brands to capture this demand without building their own manufacturing infrastructure. Gansu Constar Technology Group, one of China’s largest and most certified contact lens manufacturers, delivers scalable Constar contact lens solutions that combine innovation, quality, and speed.Unmatched Regulatory Advantage with FDA and CE Dual CertificationWhat distinguishes Gansu Constar Technology Group is its position as the only Chinese manufacturer holding both FDA and CE certifications simultaneously, alongside ISO 13485 and key regional approvals including TGA (Australia), AKL (Indonesia), SFDA (Saudi Arabia), and more. This comprehensive compliance portfolio opens doors to stringent markets in the United States, European Union, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and beyond.For private label partners, this means significantly reduced regulatory risks, faster market entry, and complete documentation with every shipment — allowing brands to focus on design, marketing, and sales growth.Explore FDA and CE certified Constar contact lens solutions: https://www.constarfactory.com/ Innovation, Scale, and Customization for Private Label SuccessWith six advanced production facilities across Gansu and Hunan provinces and a monthly capacity of 15 million lenses, Gansu Constar Technology Group offers an extensive Constar contact lens lineup featuring over 4,000 designs. From natural daily wear and sparkle effects to bold cosplay styles, the portfolio includes premium silicone hydrogel materials, sandwich printing technology for enhanced safety, laser engraving, UV protection, and high oxygen permeability.Private label clients benefit from flexible OEM/ODM services:Low MOQ starting at 1,000 piecesPhysical samples in approximately 10 daysCustom patterns, molds, and full branded packagingEnd-to-end support from concept to shipment in as little as 55 daysComplementary care products (multi-purpose solutions, eye washes, starter kits)This comprehensive capability helps beauty brands bring high-quality, trend-forward collections to market efficiently.Learn more about Constar’s full product range and request samples: https://www.constarfactory.com/products/ Discover Gansu Constar Technology Group’s manufacturing facilities: https://www.constarfactory.com/about/ Trusted by Partners Across 40+ CountriesGansu Constar Technology Group has earned strong trust through rigorous quality control (including AOI automation), reliable logistics, and responsive service. Clients in the UAE, Malaysia, Europe, and other regions praise the company’s documentation support and sampling speed, which often outperforms competitors.View private label and in-stock options: https://www.constarfactory.com/in-stock/ Contact the team for OEM/ODM partnership: https://www.constarfactory.com/contact/ Driving the Future of Private Label BeautyAs a 40-year veteran in optical manufacturing, Gansu Constar Technology Group continues to invest heavily in R&D, maintaining a strong pipeline of new patterns (over 1,000 monthly) and material innovations. For beauty brands seeking premium Constar contact lens private label solutions, the company offers the perfect blend of Chinese manufacturing scale, global compliance, and creative flexibility.About Gansu Constar Technology GroupHeadquartered in Baiyin, Gansu Province, Gansu Constar Technology Group specializes in high-quality Constar contact lens OEM/ODM and private label production. Serving partners in 40+ countries with FDA, CE, and multi-market certified solutions, the group helps brands thrive in the competitive global beauty and vision care market.

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