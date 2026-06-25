Home Warranty Services Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2030, Growing at 6.3% CAGR | Allied Market Research

Rising Homeownership, Increasing Repair Costs, and Growing Demand for Financial Protection Drive Global Market Expansion

Rising repair costs and growing demand for predictable home protection are strengthening long-term growth in the home warranty services market.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Distribution Channel (Brokers, Agents & Branches, Others), Type (Home Systems, Appliances), Sales Channel (Renewals, Home Resale, Direct to Customer), and Application (Residential, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global home warranty services market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $13.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.The market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing housing ownership, rising maintenance and repair costs, and growing consumer preference for predictable home protection plans. Expanding real estate activity and rising awareness of home maintenance services are further contributing to market adoption globally.Request The Sample PDF Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13578 Home warranty services provide coverage for repair or replacement of essential home systems and appliances due to normal wear and tear, helping homeowners reduce unexpected financial burdens and maintain property value over time.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀Increasing repair costs for HVAC systems, electrical appliances, plumbing systems, and household electronics are significantly driving demand for home warranty services. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward subscription-based protection models that offer predictable annual costs and reduced financial risk.Real estate professionals and property managers are also adopting home warranty plans as value-added services during home buying and selling processes, enhancing property attractiveness and improving customer trust. Additionally, rising urbanization and aging residential infrastructure are further supporting demand across both developed and emerging economies.Digital transformation in the real estate and insurance ecosystem is also improving accessibility, enabling faster policy purchase, claim filing, and service coordination through online platforms and mobile applications.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By Distribution ChannelThe brokers, agents & branches segment dominated the market in 2020 in terms of revenue, driven by strong customer advisory services and personalized policy recommendations.However, digital and online distribution channels are gaining traction as consumers increasingly prefer self-service platforms, transparent pricing, and faster policy comparison capabilities.By TypeThe home systems segment led the market in 2020, driven by high coverage demand for HVAC systems, plumbing, and electrical infrastructure.The appliances segment is expected to grow steadily due to rising household dependence on electronic appliances and increasing replacement costs.By ApplicationThe residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, supported by growing homeowner awareness and increasing adoption of protection plans for household systems.Commercial applications are also expanding as property managers and real estate firms increasingly integrate warranty services into property maintenance contracts.By Sales ChannelThe renewals segment generated significant revenue in 2020, driven by recurring policy adoption and customer retention strategies.Home resale channels are expected to gain momentum as warranty services become standard offerings in real estate transactions.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13578 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North AmericaNorth America held the dominant share of the global home warranty services market in 2020, supported by high homeownership rates, mature real estate markets, and strong awareness of property protection services.EuropeEurope continues to witness steady growth driven by increasing housing renovation activities, rising awareness of home maintenance solutions, and expanding property management services.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding residential construction activities across emerging economies.LAMEAThe LAMEA region is experiencing gradual adoption supported by growing urban housing development, increasing awareness of property protection services, and expanding digital insurance distribution channels.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁-> Digital policy issuance and online claim processing platforms-> Mobile apps for service requests and tracking-> AI-based claims management and fraud detection-> Integration of home warranty services with real estate transactions-> Predictive maintenance using IoT-enabled home monitoring-> Expansion of proptech ecosystems-> Subscription-based home protection models-> Automated contractor dispatch systems-> Data-driven pricing and risk assessment models-> Enhanced customer experience through digital transformation𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘆 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020.-> The market is projected to reach $13.6 billion by 2030.-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.-> Brokers, agents & branches dominated distribution channels in 2020.-> Home systems segment led by type in 2020.-> Residential segment accounted for the largest application share.-> North America dominated the global market in 2020.-> Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.-> Digital transformation is accelerating service adoption and claims efficiency.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13578 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀Key companies profiled in the report include:AFC Home ClubCinch Home Services, Inc.First American Home WarrantyFNHW (Fidelity National Home Warranty)Frontdoor, Inc.Home Buyers Warranty CorporationLandmark Home WarrantyOld Republic International CorporationOneGuard Home WarrantiesTransforms SR Brands LLCThese companies are focusing on service expansion, digital platform enhancement, strategic partnerships, and customer experience improvements to strengthen their market position.Speak to an Analyst Before Making Your Next Strategic Move @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13578 Stakeholders including homeowners, real estate professionals, investors, and service providers can access the complete Home Warranty Services Market report from Allied Market Research.The report provides in-depth insights into market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and future opportunities to support strategic decision-making.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 & 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Prefabricated Homes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prefabricated-homes-market-A290156 North America Slide Rails Market for Home Appliances https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-slide-rails-market-A06121 Home improvement services market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-improvement-services-market-A11851 india home automation market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-home-automation-market Container Homes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-homes-market Home Automation Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-automation-market Home Remodeling Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-remodeling-market-A07868 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. AMR provides market intelligence, industry analysis, and consulting services to global enterprises, financial institutions, and government organizations.Through data-driven methodologies and actionable insights, Allied Market Research helps organizations identify emerging opportunities, evaluate competitive dynamics, and develop effective growth strategies across multiple industries.

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