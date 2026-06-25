Terapage Advances AI Market Research with Pulse for Predictive Consumer Insights

Pulse by Terapage delivers real-time AI-powered market intelligence through continuous consumer sentiment analysis, trend monitoring, predictive insights, and automated alerts.

Pulse by Terapage delivers real-time AI-powered market intelligence through continuous consumer sentiment analysis, trend monitoring, predictive insights, and automated alerts.

Pulse by Terapage delivers AI-powered demographic intelligence with audience segmentation, sentiment analysis, and geographic insights for smarter market research.

Pulse by Terapage delivers AI-powered demographic intelligence with audience segmentation, sentiment analysis, and geographic insights for smarter market research.

Pulse by Terapage automatically identifies trending topics, analyzes sentiment, and uncovers emerging conversations to help businesses understand what matters most to their audiences.

Pulse by Terapage tracks real-time market trends, consumer sentiment, engagement, and brand mentions to deliver continuous AI-powered market intelligence.

Terapage Insight research platform Overview Image

Terapage combines data collection, AI-assisted analysis, and research management tools to help organizations move from data gathering to deeper understanding of participant experiences and behaviors.

Pulse by Terapage scans live global signals against completed research, delivering weighted, geo-targeted intelligence in the right tone to the right people.

Pulse is research that never sleeps. Always scanning, always delivering intelligence your team can act on.”
— Founder & CEO Dr. Anietie Godswill
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research teams across Europe, North America, Australia, and global markets face the same single challenge: completed studies go static, whereas the world keeps evolving. Consumer behaviour changes overnight. Market narratives shift rapidly. Competitive landscapes change. By the time new research begins, the window for action has often closed.
London-based Terapage, the AI-powered market research platform, has revolutionised ongoing research with its key feature Pulse. This predictive intelligence tool keeps research alive, relevant, and actionable long after a study or research project closes. Pulse continuously scans real-world research results and key insights across configurable data sources and delivers contextual intelligence to researchers and stakeholders in a professional, publication-ready format.

Flexible Data Sources with Precision Source Weighting
At the heart of Pulse is a fully configurable data architecture. Researchers connect Pulse directly to existing Terapage internal studies, selecting specific research activities, including journal activities, focus groups, multi-task, interviews, along with external study uploads as primary data inputs. Third-party files can also be uploaded in any format, including .docx, .xlsx, .csv, .mp4, and audio transcripts.

What makes Pulse distinct is its Source Weighting system. Researchers assign percentage weights across seven independent intelligence streams — Internal Research, Public Opinion, Social Listening, Behavioural Data, Competitor Listening, Academic Sources, and Open Web, thus enforcing a 100% total in real time. This means every Pulse is built on the organisation's own intelligence hierarchy, not a generic algorithm's assumptions.

Geo-Targeted Regional Intelligence Across Global and Local Markets
Pulse delivers market intelligence with surgical geographic precision. Through its Market and Regional Settings, teams can target signals at the continental, national, state, and city levels simultaneously. This empowers multi-market research teams to monitor consumer trends globally with just one click away. For instance, teams can study tourism and hospitality feedback during the summer break in Florence, Casablanca, Skardu, and beyond within a single Pulse configuration. All regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia are supported.
Teams can also add competitors directly to their signal model to study their strengths and weaknesses.

Configurable Tone, Frequency, and Stakeholder Notifications
Pulse is built to fit any organisation's communication workflow. Basic Settings allow teams to set Data Refresh Frequency, i.e. from daily to monthly, and choose a Content Tone from five options: Academic, Professional, Industry, Hybrid, or Technical. This ensures every insight report speaks the language of its intended audience.

Notification Settings give research leads precise control over who receives Pulse outputs and when. Publication Frequency is independently configurable, Pulse Alerts can be set for key lifecycle events, including creation and completion. In a live deployment, a single Pulse can distribute intelligence simultaneously to researchers, multiple collaborators, and external observers in one automated workflow.

As businesses increasingly explore AI-driven approaches to market research and business intelligence, Pulse by Terapage is their best choice. It strengthens the comprehensive research ecosystem by enabling continuous consumer intelligence, predictive analytics, competitive monitoring, and automated insight generation within a single platform.

Pulse is available now to all Terapage subscribers. A free 7-day trial is available at terapage.ai.

About Terapage
Terapage is a London-based AI market research platform serving brands, research agencies, and enterprise insight teams across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and global markets. The platform unifies qualitative and quantitative research, AI-moderated interviews, synthetic data, real-time communities, and predictive intelligence in a single ecosystem.

Sarah Kensington
Terapage
+44 7445 049096
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Terapage
+44 7445 049096
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Terapage help firms understand the trends and insights that matter to them, in the ways that matter to their respondents. We believe that great things happen when people really understand each other. That is why we offer an innovative way to research human needs, their behaviours, journeys, and personal experiences. Understand the humans behind the pie charts, the sentiments behind the analytics, the why behind the what, who, when and where. We help you experience what they feel at work, online, at home, and in store in a way that's not just innovative, but real, raw, rich, and very human.

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