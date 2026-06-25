Terapage Advances AI Market Research with Pulse for Predictive Consumer Insights
Pulse by Terapage delivers real-time AI-powered market intelligence through continuous consumer sentiment analysis, trend monitoring, predictive insights, and automated alerts.
Pulse by Terapage delivers AI-powered demographic intelligence with audience segmentation, sentiment analysis, and geographic insights for smarter market research.
Pulse by Terapage automatically identifies trending topics, analyzes sentiment, and uncovers emerging conversations to help businesses understand what matters most to their audiences.
Pulse by Terapage tracks real-time market trends, consumer sentiment, engagement, and brand mentions to deliver continuous AI-powered market intelligence.
Pulse by Terapage scans live global signals against completed research, delivering weighted, geo-targeted intelligence in the right tone to the right people.
London-based Terapage, the AI-powered market research platform, has revolutionised ongoing research with its key feature Pulse. This predictive intelligence tool keeps research alive, relevant, and actionable long after a study or research project closes. Pulse continuously scans real-world research results and key insights across configurable data sources and delivers contextual intelligence to researchers and stakeholders in a professional, publication-ready format.
Flexible Data Sources with Precision Source Weighting
At the heart of Pulse is a fully configurable data architecture. Researchers connect Pulse directly to existing Terapage internal studies, selecting specific research activities, including journal activities, focus groups, multi-task, interviews, along with external study uploads as primary data inputs. Third-party files can also be uploaded in any format, including .docx, .xlsx, .csv, .mp4, and audio transcripts.
What makes Pulse distinct is its Source Weighting system. Researchers assign percentage weights across seven independent intelligence streams — Internal Research, Public Opinion, Social Listening, Behavioural Data, Competitor Listening, Academic Sources, and Open Web, thus enforcing a 100% total in real time. This means every Pulse is built on the organisation's own intelligence hierarchy, not a generic algorithm's assumptions.
Geo-Targeted Regional Intelligence Across Global and Local Markets
Pulse delivers market intelligence with surgical geographic precision. Through its Market and Regional Settings, teams can target signals at the continental, national, state, and city levels simultaneously. This empowers multi-market research teams to monitor consumer trends globally with just one click away. For instance, teams can study tourism and hospitality feedback during the summer break in Florence, Casablanca, Skardu, and beyond within a single Pulse configuration. All regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia are supported.
Teams can also add competitors directly to their signal model to study their strengths and weaknesses.
Configurable Tone, Frequency, and Stakeholder Notifications
Pulse is built to fit any organisation's communication workflow. Basic Settings allow teams to set Data Refresh Frequency, i.e. from daily to monthly, and choose a Content Tone from five options: Academic, Professional, Industry, Hybrid, or Technical. This ensures every insight report speaks the language of its intended audience.
Notification Settings give research leads precise control over who receives Pulse outputs and when. Publication Frequency is independently configurable, Pulse Alerts can be set for key lifecycle events, including creation and completion. In a live deployment, a single Pulse can distribute intelligence simultaneously to researchers, multiple collaborators, and external observers in one automated workflow.
As businesses increasingly explore AI-driven approaches to market research and business intelligence, Pulse by Terapage is their best choice. It strengthens the comprehensive research ecosystem by enabling continuous consumer intelligence, predictive analytics, competitive monitoring, and automated insight generation within a single platform.
Pulse is available now to all Terapage subscribers. A free 7-day trial is available at terapage.ai.
About Terapage
Terapage is a London-based AI market research platform serving brands, research agencies, and enterprise insight teams across the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and global markets. The platform unifies qualitative and quantitative research, AI-moderated interviews, synthetic data, real-time communities, and predictive intelligence in a single ecosystem.
Sarah Kensington
Terapage
+44 7445 049096
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