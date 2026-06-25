State vets office gives update on canine respiratory disease

OLYMPIA – With recent reports of an unidentified canine illness increasing across the nation, the Washington State Veterinarian is encouraging dog owners to be vigilant to keep their animals safe and healthy.

What do we know:

A total of 16 reports from veterinarians have been submitted to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) concerning atypical Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Of those 16 reports, two cases have met what WA considers an atypical CIRDC case. The two confirmed (Snohomish and Clark counties) cases are recovering.

“WSDA is still collecting more information on the other 14 reports to ensure we provide accurate information,” Minden Buswell, Washington State field veterinarian, said.

Experts have not seen cases of transmission of this illness to humans.



County Number of Reports Clark 1 Island 2 King 7 Pierce 1 Skamania 1 Snohomish 1 Spokane 3

This is the time of year that dogs tend to get respiratory illnesses, but veterinarians report that the majority of cases are recovering. A small portion of animals do experience serious disease.

In the case of atypical CIRDC, WSDA looks for a disease that displays common respiratory signs but which do not have an identifiable cause of the disease. Veterinarians must first make sure pets are not suffering from a common, known respiratory illness. Veterinarians should only report the disease after laboratory testing has been unable to identify the cause of the illness.

“We do not want to miss something new or novel but we must first exclude known causes of disease,” Buswell added.

What can pet owners do?

Make sure your pet is fully vaccinated for all canine respiratory diseases. Avoid congregations of dogs. Keep dogs away from sick dogs. People should wash their hands, especially if exposed to sick dogs and boarding facilities. Kennels should be strict about not allowing sick dogs to be admitted. Contact your veterinarian if your dog is showing signs of illness. If your dog does get sick, laboratory testing will be required to learn more.