2026 Trades Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Trades Awards , recognising skilled trade businesses whose work reflects professionalism, reliability, technical ability, and a strong commitment to customer service.The 2026 Trades Awards celebrate businesses across decorating, electrical work, glazing, plumbing, carpentry, and kitchen fitting. This year’s recipients demonstrate the value of practical expertise, consistent workmanship, and the trust built between tradespeople, customers, contractors, and local communities.Business Awards UK 2026 Trades Awards Winners• JB Decorating Services (East Anglia) Limited - Decorator of the Year• Martin Kaine Electrical - Electrician of the Year• Direct Windows - Glazier of the Year• Prime Time Plumbing - Plumber of the Year• ACC Construction Islay Ltd - Carpenter of the Year• Pure Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd - Kitchen Fitter of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2026 Trades Awards Finalists• Runhams Painting & Decorating LTD - Decorator of the Year• Merk Carpentry & Construction - Kitchen Fitter of the Year• Pure Kitchens & Carpentry Ltd - Carpenter of the Year• Yorkshire Green Heating - Plumber of the Year• Mark Renshaw - Electrician of the YearRecognising Skilled Trade Excellence Across the UKThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Trades Awards reflect the skill, discipline, and personal responsibility required to deliver high-quality work in practical, customer-facing sectors. Many of this year’s winners have built their reputations through years of experience, word-of-mouth recommendations, repeat customers, and a willingness to maintain high standards across projects of varying size and complexity.Across the awards, the recognised businesses demonstrate that strong trade work depends on more than technical ability alone. Clear communication, punctuality, respectful working practices, careful project management, and dependable aftercare all play an important role in creating positive outcomes for customers. From domestic improvements to commercial projects and specialist craftsmanship, this year’s winners show the importance of combining practical expertise with professionalism at every stage.The 2026 Trades Awards also acknowledge the resilience and ambition behind successful trade businesses. Whether growing from apprenticeship routes, continuing family-run legacies, modernising long-established operations, or taking on detailed bespoke projects, the recognised businesses have shown dedication to their craft and pride in the quality of their work. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to the strength, reputation, and continued development of the UK trades sector.

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