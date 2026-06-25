Japanese beetle eradication efforts detailed at Pasco open house March 28

PASCO – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is hosting an open house on March 28 from 5 – 7 p.m. in Pasco to share information about its plans to eradicate the invasive Japanese beetle (Popillia japonica).

Last year WSDA trappers found a small population of the pest in the Pasco area, causing state pest coordinators to make plans to ensure the elimination of the beetle.

The event is at the Educational Service District 123 located at 3924 W Court St. in Pasco. Residents in the treatment area are encouraged to attend to learn about the proposed eradication and give consent to have their property treated free of charge.

WSDA will have English- and Spanish-speaking representatives at the event to answer questions or take consent forms.

Eradication plans include using insecticide to treat hundreds of properties in the treatment area, including private property, with property owner permission. Owners should have received a letter and consent form last month, but consent can still be given either with the form or on WSDA’s website.

Treatment

Acelepryn, the product to be used for Japanese beetle treatment, is a reduced-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals. Applicators spray the product to plant foliage or directly to lawns.

“Other Japanese beetle eradication projects across the Northwest have shown that yearly treatments with the pesticide Acelepryn in late April or early May is the best option,” Camilo Acosta, WSDA eradication project coordinator, said.

Agencies in Oregon, Idaho, California, and Utah have used this product for Japanese beetle eradication projects since 2009 and have successfully and safely eradicated or reduced the numbers of the pest.

More information

Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles for updates and more information on this invasive pest.